Beware of desperate politicians, Okowa tells voters

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship and states’ Houses of Assembly elections, Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged eligible voters in the state to beware of desperate politicians that are deploying lies and propaganda to run down his administration to gain victory and become governor. The Governor who lamented that he had been inundated with campaigns of calumny, including alleged debts of N850 billion and sale of Delta assets to his cronies, from the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, said posterity would judge him, if that was the truth of the matter.

Governor Okowa, flanked by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu and the NUJ State Chairman, Comrade Mike Ikeogwu, during the inauguration of the newly-built Press Centre in Government House cum Media Interaction in Asaba, yesterday, said he had remained tolerant, ran all-inclusive government and applied deft strategies in keeping pace on his peace and security agenda.

He decried the accusation that his administration failed woefully in delivering on people-oriented projects “when over 2,000 kilometres of roads; over 1,000 kilometres of bridges, three new universities and several technical colleges, hospitals, primary and secondary schools, ultra-modern secretariat, high court buildings have been constructed and inaugurated; over 40,000 direct and indirect job opportunities created through various empowermentprogrammes. His words: “It is unfortunate that those that joined the APC-led Federal Government to destroy the very foundation of the education of our children, and Nigeria’s economy, are saying all sorts of things against my administration. “Continuity in governance is something that has worked for Delta State. With PDP it’s work-inprogress. If we didn’t complete all ongoing projects, the next administration of PDP willcompletethem. Ihavethe peace of mind that I have delivered on the mandate that produced me in 2015,” he assured.

