Beware of disrespect to human life, Fr. Akinyemi warns

The Parish Priest and Dean of FESTAC Catholic Deanery, Lagos, Rev Fr. Jerome Akinyemi, has stressed the need for all to accord due respect to human life whether dead or alive. The cleric gave the warning during a mass to celebrate the sacredness of human life, as Catholics all over the world commemorate this year’s Feast of All Souls.

Invariably, the Knights of Saint Mulumba, FESTAC Sub Council, seized the opportunity to unveil the Cenotaph of the unborn children, in an effort to impress upon the heart of humans, the value and sacredness of life, The Pro-life event, which kicked off with Mass at the Church of the Annunciation Catholic Church FESTAC, Lagos was an occasion that called for sober reflection on the part of Christians and Nigerians in general, to respect and values the sanctity of life, as all were urged to avoid all forms of destruction of the human life.

In his homily, Fr. Akinyemi drew the attention of the people to the ultimate end, which is death; and urged everyone to always keep the end in mind as they run the race of life.

He said: “Todays reading invites all Christians, Catholics in particular to keep the end in mind.” Stressing the sanctity and sacredness of life, Fr. Akinyemi tasked all to take proper care of the life both of the living, and the dead; adding that God has placed a premium of value on every life he created.

“Everything is about life; God gives life, whether life is still there or is materially gone, it is still very valuable in the sight of God. So, God has placed a hard premium of value on life, and that’s why we need to actually take proper care of the life both of the living, and even those who have died because that life is just temporarily out of this life, but it is still that same life that is going to continue to be with God in heaven.

“As much as possible, we should try to avoid any form of destruction of human life, and any form of disrespect to the dead body because this dead body is going to rise. It is the same dead body that God is going to raise up on the last day for the eternal rest wherever anybody has chosen to be. God has given us the opportunity, but we still have to decide where we want to go. I know many of us want to go to heaven.

Those who have decided to go to heaven, hope that this life is going to continue there. Even those who decide to go to hell, it is that their life that they go to suffer in hell. But as much as possible, we should have respect for life, either young or old, either alive or dead,” Fr. Akinyemi explained.

Relating the All Souls’ Day celebration and recent happenings in the country, Akinyemi called on the government, the religious, politicians, and every human person to pay attention to the sacredness and sanctity of life, pointing out that there is no life that should be considered a waste or unimportant or irrelevant. He said: “God has not created anybody to be irrelevant.

He has created us in his own image and likeness, and that image of likeness of God is what is in you, in me, in every other person, whether rich or poor, whether young or old; whatever may be the status, whatever may be the condition, whatever may be the opportunities, whatever may be the situation; it is that same image of likeness of God that we are all wearing.

And this image of likeness of God in everyone must be fully recognised and respected.” Speaking on the relevance and benefits of the cenotaph, Fr. Akinyemi explained that the cenotaph is not for decoration.

“It is a symbol of devotion that those seeking the fruit of the womb can come and pray, so that the innocence of this unborn child can intercede for them.

Those who have engaged in abortion through their hands, conscious effort or whatever it is, have been responsible for so many abortions, can also come and ask God for forgiveness for the life of human persons they have wasted, so that God will be merciful unto them and grant them forgiveness.

“The cenotaph of the unborn children is a symbol of devotion, and it serves a lot of good purposes, particularly for those who are seeking the fruit of the womb or those who are always suffering from child mortality; that is you give birth today, tomorrow the child is dead, and the rest of it. Something must be responsible for this, either medically or otherwise.

One can come through this, and then, with your faith in God, you can get things right,” he added.

The cleric also stated that people who abort children because they claim that they conceived by mistake, must understand that God did not beget any human by mistake, and that every child is relevant and important, and a gift of God. Representing Sir William Adebisi, Lagos Metropolitan Grand Knight, Order of St. Mulumba, Dr. Vincent Ojini, KSM, Metro Physician, related the All Souls’ Day celebration and the Cenotaph of the unborn babies.

He said: “What we mean by All Souls’ Day is when we pray for the dead because Catholics believe that when you die, either you go to heaven or you go to hell or you go to purgatory. If your sins are not too many, you go to purgatory. Purgatory is a place where you are purified. “So, today is the day we pray for all our departed brothers and sisters who we believe are in purgatory, so that they will pass on.

So, it is about life. What we erected there, is a kind of monument on behalf of millions of aborted babies; babies that were not allowed to come to life. So, those are the relation between the two of them. It’s all about life.” Dr Ojini also advised those who are contemplating to end their life by committing suicide saying: “We Catholics don’t believe in suicide.

You cannot take your life, no matter how bad life is, there’s always a ray of hope. If you have proper counselling, you will retrace. You will find out that even those who want to commit suicide, at that very last minute, some of them do change their mind. With proper counselling, somebody can always step back, but some still do continue, and we believe that it’s a sin to take your own life.”

In a message of the WMPh, Lagos congratulating the WGK Sir (Dr.) Cosmas Ihekuna, the Chaplain, Very Rev. Fr. Jerome Akinyemi, and worthy brothers and sisters of FESTAC Sub Council on the occasion of the unveiling of the cenotaph of the unborn children, in memory of millions of aborted babies.

The message read: “You have been able to keep the flag of prolife activity flying despite the prevailing situation in the country with regards to the pandemic and civil agitation induced lockdowns.

“All other sub councils in the Lagos Metro are enjoined to hit the ground running and erect a cenotaph in the parishes where they hold their sub council meetings. Later they could expand to having one in every parish within their jurisdiction.”

Like this: Like Loading...