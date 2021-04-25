Beware of distraction as you prepare for rapture

The activities of this world are prone to derail people from being focused on the things of God and heavenly race.

The Bible has warned in several places that every Christian must be watchful and prepare, as nobody knows the day and the time the trumpet will sound. Any Christian who wants to make heaven must be careful and watchful to avoid distraction of any kind.

That is why the Bible warns in 1st Corinthians 7:29-31, 35, But this I say, brethren, the time is short: it remaineth, that both they that have wives be as though they had none;

And they that weep, as though they wept not; and they that rejoice, as though they rejoiced not; and they that buy, as though they possessed not; And they that use this world, as not abusing it: for the fashion of this world passeth away. And this I speak for your own profit; not that I may cast a snare upon you, but for that which is comely, and that ye may attend upon the Lord without distraction. It is clear the activities of this world will not cease in the course of our preparation for the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.

All activities will be going on normal. While waiting for the rapture, all classes of businesses will continue, educational endeavours must not stop, marriage goes on and people will continue to give birth to babies.

All these if care is not taken are on themselves distractions to the preaching the word of God and living lives that are in line with the will of God. That is why Bible warns, we must not put our heart and interest to worldly affairs because they pass away while the word of God remains to eternity.

The coming of our Lord will be sudden and swift and many will be taken unawares just as it was during the time the first world was destroyed by flood. People were busy with one thing or the other until the flood came. The Bible says in Luke 17:26-30, And as it was in the days of Noah, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man.

They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noah entered into the ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all. Likewise also as it was in the days of Lot; they did eat, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they builded; But the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all. Even thus shall it be in the day when the Son of man is revealed.

The fact the people will be preoccupied with one thing or the other will not stop the plan and programme of God in relation to punishment for the sinners and rapture of the saints. It is only the righteous that will be raptured from this earth, prior to the time of tribulation and judgment day.

In Ezekiel 18:4 the Bible is emphatic by saying, Behold, all souls are mine; as the soul of the father, so also the soul of the son is mine: the soul that sinneth, it shall die. Although God created all men and owns everybody, He will punish sinners, evildoers accordingly. While you are still living, remember always that the purpose of your creation is to serve God.

Therefore you should devote time to the service of God and avoid any kind of sin.

The wealth you acquire here on earth should not enter your head to stop you from serving God in preparation for the rapture of the saints. As you read this message ensure that nothing distracts your attention from serving God and living a holy and righteous life, it is only these virtues that will guarantee you a place in heaven

