Beware of dubious financial institutions, CBN warns Nigerians

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday cautioned Nigerians against falling prey to the antics of fraudulent financial institutions, who are out to dupe them. Emefiele gave the warming in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, during his address at the opening of a twoday ‘CBN Fair’, where he equally urged Nigerians to insist on seeing licences recorgnised by CBN if any of the dubious elements approach them for any business transaction.

Represented by the CBN Director, CorporateCommunication, Osita Nwanisobi, Emefiele said the apex bank had often time received series of complaints from Nigerians on activities of fake financialinstitutions, adding thatpeople shouldbewaryof whom to transact business with. He stated that part of activities of the CBN in engaging in development economy and intervene in critical sectors was to ensure well being of Nigerians.

 

News

US election: Trump has no intention of conceding, campaign insists

Posted on Author Reporter

*‘That word is not even in our vocabulary right now,’ says adviser Donald Trump has no intention of admitting defeat in the US presidential election or offering Joe Biden his concession, his campaign insisted on Monday. “That word is not even in our vocabulary right now,” Jason Miller, a senior campaign adviser, told Fox Business. Trump has […]
News

Kalu, minister inspect projects in Abia North, promise speedy completion

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The Minister of Power, Engr Saleh Maman, has promised to ensure speedy completion of power projects scattered across Abia North Senatorial District. The minister said yesterday during an inspection and assessment tour of the projects in company of the Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, that he […]
News

Kano to hold LG election January 2021

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

The Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) yesterday said it will conduct local government election in the state on January 16, 2021, only with parties that purchase forms and show clear interest in the polls.   The KANSIEC, which released guidelines for the elections yesterday, said it would conduct the election with 48,000 ad-hoc staff. […]

