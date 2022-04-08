Beware of dubious financial institutions, CBN warns Nigerians

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday cautioned Nigerians against falling prey to the antics of fraudulent financial institutions, who are out to dupe them. Emefiele gave the warming in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, during his address at the opening of a twoday ‘CBN Fair’, where he equally urged Nigerians to insist on seeing licences recorgnised by CBN if any of the dubious elements approach them for any business transaction.

Represented by the CBN Director, CorporateCommunication, Osita Nwanisobi, Emefiele said the apex bank had often time received series of complaints from Nigerians on activities of fake financialinstitutions, adding thatpeople shouldbewaryof whom to transact business with. He stated that part of activities of the CBN in engaging in development economy and intervene in critical sectors was to ensure well being of Nigerians.

