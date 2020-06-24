Beware of second coronavirus wave, British medics warn politicians

Top medics have warned British political parties that local flare-ups of the novel coronavirus are likely and a second wave is a real risk.

“While the future shape of the pandemic in the UK is hard to predict, the available evidence indicates that local flare-ups are increasingly likely and a second wave a real risk,” the medics said.

Those who signed the open letter in the British Medical Journal included Derek Alderson, president of the Royal College of Surgeons, Andrew Goddard, president of the Royal College of Physicians and Katherine Henderson, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, reports Reuters.

“Many elements of the infrastructure needed to contain the virus are beginning to be put in place, but substantial challenges remain, they said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that pubs, restaurants and hotels could reopen in England early next month, easing the coronavirus lockdown that has all but shut the economy.

