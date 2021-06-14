Beware: Scammers on prowl. How I fell victim (4)

One month and two weeks ago, on Saturday,
May 1, 2021, I invested N50,000 in a financial
scheme, “Opay Investment Funds” (‘Opay
IF’), with a guarantee that I would earn a
N50,000 “binary trading” profit in a matter of hours.
But hours have turned into days, days into weeks and
weeks into months, and yet, no return on my investment
or a refund of the capital in the apparent dubious scheme.
I had waited till Monday, May 3, 2021, 48 hours
after the investment, as the cliche goes, “hoping
against hope” that my account would be credited
with the N100,000 I had staked for.
Or that in a worse-case-scenario, the scheme’s
advertised ‘Head of Admin,’ “Emeka Nwafor”, would
call or chat about a hitch in the transaction or a
channel gap or whatever excuse he fancied.
And that shortly, I would be credited, in full, with
the N100,000 I had bargained for or get a refund of
the capital of N50,000. None of the longings had materialized,
even as I finalized this series.
Honestly, I didn’t set much store by my “wish”
for payment or refund because ‘Mr Nwafor’ had
promised that I would receive a credit alert for the
N100,000 within four hours on May 1, 2021.
As I had observed on the ‘Opay IF’ WhatsApp
page, all the “investors,” who “testified” to have been
paid returns on “investments, received “alerts,” as
‘Mr Nwafor’ had pledged.
Thus, my “exceptional” case reveals one fact: That
the so-called beneficiaries of the “double bonanza”
dangled by “Opay Investment Funds” are an “Hallelujah”
group in the scamming business.
They and ‘Mr Nwafor’ are the ones deploying
digital devices to spread falsehood on the ‘Opay IF’
WhatsApp page about being paid, in order to hoodwink
the public into the duplicity.
With no credit alert for N100,000 or N50,000, I
decided on the third day, May 3, 2021, to post a message
to ‘Mr Nwafor’s’ WhatsApp page, which, for the
record, is reproduced unabridged:
“Mr Emeka Nwafor, I’m still waiting for the return
on my investment (ROI) in the Opay Investment
Funds of N100,000 through you, as the Admin of the
company, on May 1, 2021.
“Immediately you received the money that you directed
I should pay through CAROLINE ADEOYE’s
Acct No 2400326184, Zenith Bank, you blocked me
from access to the Opay Investment Funds WhatsApp
platform, and deleted your Profile picture on
your personal WhatsApp page.
“But let me tell you that you’re a ‘Petty Scammer’.
You do not know me, and you played over knowing
my Identity during our chatting both in writings
and voice calls.
“Let me tell you one or two things: All our interactions
and transactions were recorded. And copies
are already with Law Enforcement Agencies.
“Two: When you told me that day you couldn’t
see me online, we were trying to locate where you
were calling or communicating from, which we got
to precision.
“So, if you think you can swindle me, as you’ve
been doing to other innocent Nigerians that invested
with Opay, you’re joking. Don’t think you can run or
hide. You Are Very naked!
“This is giving you, Before Day Break, to pay that
money or wait for what happens next in the morning.
I hope you won’t like it!
“This maybe your last exploitation and swindling
of Nigerians. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.
Thank You!!!”
I was certain ‘Mr Nwafor’ won’t honour the post,
as his kinds have crossed their hearts in the world
of gaming, scamming and “419ing” fellow citizens
they term as “mumu” in local parlance.
‘Mr Nwafor’ and “Opay Investment Funds” have
broken all pledges of not scamming investors, but
returning 100 per cent gain on investments to the
risk takers in the platform.
They’ve rubbished the lofty exhortations on the
funds’ WhatsApp page, on why those in need financially
– well, the majority is perpetually in need –
should have trust in them for succour.
Their reasons for “Why Some People Stay Broke”
include: * Full of doubt * Fear of other failed businesses
* Comfortable with being broke and unknowingly
enriching others * Keep looking for proof/results
* Scared to take risk and thinking negatively *
Waiting for someone else to succeed first before joining…
when they can be the successes themselves.”
Then, the punchline: “* Be positive dear! * The
JOURNEY of a thousand miles begins with a step
* Take that bold step * Get started for greatness.”
Really? Didn’t I “get started for greatness” on May
1, 2021, by investing the least amount of N50,000 in
the “Opay Investment Funds”? Isn’t that a “bold step”
in a journey of 1,000 miles”?
But what did ‘Mr Nwafor’ and his scheme do to
the modest investment? They swindled it, and deprived
me of “getting started for greatness,” as they’d
preached, and, perhaps, still preaching.
The “Opay Investment Funds” also waved before
participants this snake-charming tactic of “Trust
Opportunity For Better Tomorrow,” with the index
finger pointing to each issue being emphasized:
“Remember these today: Money does not respond
to qualifications. Otherwise the wealthiest people
should have been Ph.D holders.
“Money does not respond to age. Otherwise the world’s
oldest twins would have been the richest. It is not about
your degree, it is all about what you do after the degree.
“Have you noticed that the 1st class degree holders
are not the richest neither are the 3rd class degree
holders the poorest. There is more to being wealthy
than education.
“The most important thing is mindset and the
next thing is a commitment to self discipline. The
only person holding your key to success is YOU.”
Makes you wonder! Wasn’t I (like other unwary
participants) “holding my key to success” when I
decided to invest in the “Opay Investment Funds”
for the advertised return on investment?
Imagine ‘Mr Nwafor’ scornfully asking, even as he
misunderstood me: “What certificate do you need to
make an investment of N50k? We have investors who
invested millions and they get credited.”
If ‘Mr Nwafor’ and “Opay Investment Funds”
could defraud me of the minimum investable of
N50,000, imagine what they would do or had done
to investors who had staked millions in the scheme!
Can ‘Mr Nwafor’ and ‘Opay IF’ declare today, as
previously in the name of God, that they hadn’t
scammed any investors? Can they ask victims to
publicly confirm or deny their fraudulence?
The joke certainly is on ‘Mr Nwafor’ for unabashedly
declaring: “We have investors who invested millions
and they get credited,” even when they withheld
my modest investment of N50,000.
Do ‘Emeka Nwafor’ and “Opay Investment Funds”
have a security back-up? Wonders if they don’t! Because,
in every criminal enterprise, like scamming,
there’s a pay-for-security cover, in which officers of
the law, who should prevent felonies, and ensure
punishments for violators, look the other way or
throw the scent elsewhere, and allow the fraud and
fraudster(s) to fester.
Whichever, let them pay up the proceeds of
N100,000 on my investment of N50,000 in their “financial
scheme” or refund the capital. Or “chop” both, as
they’d likely done. But they be reminded: The day of
reckoning beckons!
Beware: Scammers on prowl. How I fell victim (4)
