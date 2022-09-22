Beware – Tyson Fury’s friend warns him against Joshua

Billy Joe Saunders, Tyson’s Fury’s friend has warned him not to underrate Anthony Joshua if they meet this year. The heavyweights are in talks to try and finalise the enormous all-British showdown for December 3 at Cardiff ’s Principality Stadium.

Fury’s close friend – and former two-weight world champion – Saunders has always predicted that the Gypsy King would emerge victorious in the match-up. However, he’s warned him against using the same aggressive tactics that he used to stop Deontay Wilder twice. Saunders told White and Jordan on talkSPORT: “On paper, you’re gonna go with Fury, however you can’t write these heavyweights off. “That’s the reason why in this fight they’re gonna make hundreds of millions and everybody’s gonna watch it, because they wanna see the result.”

