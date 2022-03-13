Body & Soul

Beyoncé's BeyGOOD, Tyler Perry, to empower young African changemakers

International advocacy organisation Global Citizen, has announced application for the 2022/23 Global Citizen Fellowship Program powered by BeyGOOD is now open until 29th April 2022. Fifteen young African changemakers: five from Nigeria, five from Kenya and five from South Africa, aged between 21 and 25, will be selected to join the coveted fellowship program commencing in July 2022.

 

Through the program, which is now in its fourth year, the 15 changemakers will each engage in a paid, year-long, full-time placement aligned to one of Global Citizen’s four pillars of activity: creative, campaigns, rewards and marketing. The programm is to unearth African youth with remarkable potential.

 

The Global Citizen Fellowship, supported by Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD philanthropic initiative in collaboration with United States actor and filmmaker, Tyler Perry, aims to empower young Africans to become agents of change, and provide them with tools they need to thrive – not just during their time with Global Citizen but also in any future professional environment.

 

“With young people (under 25years) making up 60% of the population, Africa is reported to be the youngest continent in the world. Therefore, by investing in the development and empowerment of our youth we are securing a bright future for our continent.

 

These are the leaders of the 21st century and beyond. “We need to engage them now and we need them to play an active role in changing the African narrative.

 

