Beyond a Jewel of Sorrow

Reading Umonye Monday Virgil’s book, Jewel of Sorrow, is like a journey full of discoveries. But, essentially, it is about leadership, and echoes the saying about power and, as it has been demonstrated in many countries, ‘absolute power corrupts absolutely’.

Jewel of Sorrow, comprising eight chapters of unequal length, and questions on each of the chapter as well as a wordlist, it would be recalled, first made waves at its launch at the Golden Gate Resturant, Ikoyi, under the Chairmanship of the human rights activist, Chief Gani Oyetola Fawehinmi, of blessed memory, in 1999. Subsequently, it was approved by the Lagos State Ministry of Education, Curriculum Department, becoming the first book to be recommended for three classes of the Junior Secondary Schools (1-3). Also, at the launch of the revised edition of the book, along with the author’s second novel, Cannibals Valley, in Lagos, in attendance include the former governor of Lagos State, late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who was the chairman of the occasion; the African Regional Director, United Parcel Services, Mr. Basi Anari; and other dignitaries.

Written in simple, easy flowing prose, Jewel of Sorrow is, in a nutshell, the story of peaceful loving people of Uragon that suddenly woke up to be confronted by a band of white men led by Capelini. Worried, confused and apprehensive, they demanded to know from the King the reason for the visit. After appealing to them, Capelini proposed the construction of an amphitheatre, choosing to lay the foundation at the shrine of the local deity – Awicha Oka – couple with the dream of the incumbent King – Edobah. However, before Uragon realised what has hit them by the two events they were only left to pick the bits and pieces. Arts Book Title nJewel of Sorrow Author: n Umonye Monday Virgil Pagination: n 101 Year of Publication: n 1999, revised in 2008 & 2019 But that is only but a snapshot of the story. For, indeed, the story, filled with captivating scenes, illustrations and a rich depth of local idioms, begins with an onomatopic sound of the king’s messenger’s gong, informing the people to converge on the village square.

The meeting, according to the messenger, was to douse the tension necessitated by the presence of some strange men, with arms, led by one Capelini. The matter generated so much upheaval and consequently led to the young men bearing arms in self-defence. As soon as the king got wind of the development, he quickly dispatched his messenger to call the people in order to explain. At the meeting, the king announced the four main agendas of the visitors, namely: the construction of a place for gathering, a health centre, and boosting of their agricultural outputs. Capelini corroborated this in his speech just as he appealed to the people for calm and understanding.

However, the place to erect the structure for the gathering became so contentious with arguments for and against it. When it was getting out of hand, the king unilaterally decided that the structure should be sited at the Awicha- Oka’s Grove, a forest which houses the shrine of the priest of their local deity. The announcement by the king was received with mixed feelings. For many, it was an attempt by the king to invite the wrath of their local deity on the people. As it turned out, many of the principal actors involved in the construction suffered one ugly fate to the other, resulting in deaths of some principal chiefs, Capelini and eventually, the king. The community is thrown into confusion as a result of these developments.

The arrival of the king’s son, Edobah, who was said to have initiated the dream of the construction of the edifice from Italy where he had gone for further studies, seemed to have brought some relief. Being an admirer of the amphitheatre used by ancient Romans, he had called on his father to build one in his kingdom. Immediately he was crowned as the king, he revived the abandoned construction. While many of the people attributed the casualty suffered in the course of embarking on the project to the wrath from their local deity, Edobah believed the cause of their death was as a result of an epidemic which if not properly handled could send the entire people in the community to their early graves.

He eventually got the support he wanted and not quite long, a gigantic edifice like the one used in ancient Rome during ceremonies was commissioned. The venue hosted a great gathering, where Uragon played host to other people from other communities. Significantly, it was also time for the people to display their rich agricultural produce and settle their quarrels. As a tradition, during the great gathering, deserving members in the community were usually honoured with gifts. Enosa was the lucky recipient. But this generated a lot of controversies among the people as they could not link any spectacular deed to Enosa. For many of the people, it was a move by the king to resume the love affair with Enosa, which the late king vehemently opposed. For this reason, the king had sent his son to Rome.

The young king had been rescued by Enosa after being stung by bees and left to die many years ago. After receiving the gift, the family was half-way home when they were suddenly attacked by suspected assassins. At the end of the attack, only Enosa and Efi survived it. To escape further attack, Efi fled to neigbouring community. This sudden turn of event threw the community into palpable tension, mourning and wailing. The community was further hit with more shocks, when Efi was rumoured to have been involved in the entire saga. However, the king’s appeal to fish out the culprits restrained the people from further destruction.

From Efi being declared wanted to a systematic ethnic cleansing, Uragon witnessed the loss of people who were accused of being involved in the killing of the Naifes. When the situation was getting out of control, some elders consulted the community mouth piece, who told them a shocking revelation, but warned the elders to remain calm. After years of roaming the neighbouring communities, Efi returned to Uragon to plan the revenge of his father’s and sibling’s death. The period coincided with an attack on Uragon by Ibia, her arch enemy, over claims to the ownership of Idizua palm field. The bitter rivalry between the two communities led to the death of two men employed to guard the premises. The death of the two men infuriated the king of Uragon, who ordered Ibia to hand over the killers of the two watchmen, but his demand was rebuffed.

A plan for a reprisal attack by Uragon was thwarted as the soldiers were ambushed, leading to many casualties. After many months of systematic tracking, the king of Ibia was captured on the second onslaught, but later released. The manner it was done angered the warlords of Uragon, who vowed to deal with the king. So, after another attack by Uragon, king Ojeh of Ibia was captured and executed as commanded by Edobah. During his victory speech, Edobah and fellow murderers were killed. Thus, the reign of terror was brought to an end. Indeed, Jewel of Sorrow, is a must read.

