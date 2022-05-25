Arts & Entertainments

Beyond Canticles of a happy people

The poem opens with the title, ‘Manchester’, Adeoti frocliked with word plays and metaphor to describe his take about Manchester. He used the popular red colour to enunciate how he sees the city of Manchester and different strains of allusions to elaborate on the artifice of the city. In the poem, ‘Ribbon’, Adeoti took us to a school of etiquette to be alert and be wary of vices and the peddlers of facetious opportunities.

He admonished us not to be flustered by the superfluities of nothingness inherent in the activities of most illicit wayfarers in the society. An excerpt from the poem goes thus: When you go across the streets do not desecrate the fingers of a stranger, do not entwine your thoughts with the desires of hogs do not seek the poles of concupiscence hold fast your breath quicken your steps in learning the vital ropes of diligence, go atop the pyramid of self-invention bead your soul with kindness do not spill your being for nothingness be the ribbon on the sacrificial boxes of efforts.

In the poem, ‘Canticles of a Happy People, the poet enthused thus: Canticles of a happy people Hands in obnoxious manacles, birds chirping to the nectar centric buoy of flustering butterflies skulls split in the pod of barbarism, yet risen like the Phoenix, and had brought resilience as an offering to the loops of survival,though yesterday was rife with sorrow, this caravans are here to thresh their agony into a song of encour-agement Adeola brought to fore the hysteria of being a Nigerian and the nostalgia of commuting from one socio- economic class to another and the prevalence of ponzi schemes and other get rich schemes fabricated by swindlers with vitriolic triggers and a cavalier disposition to the plight of their victims. In the fifth line of the poem, ‘Canticles of a Happy People’, he admonished his readers to rise like a phoenix no matter their circumstances.

The poem, ‘Mirror’, forewarns men to speak and examine their own life with candidness. Adeola enjoined us to place ourselves before the mirror and adjust our notion in a way similar to the quadrants in Johari’s window in psychology and do something about our lives.

In the fifth line, he advises the reader to hold their heart in a clasp. An excerpt from the poem goes thus: Mirror Dust yourself, audit your life, those sores are not worth being licked, rise like the Phoenix , catch the storm again, measure the width of your doubts cast them into a bin eat lettuce, eat melons, go mellow, trail your feet by the beach sands cast your gaze on the moon watch the waves meet the shores see the man in the mirror, what have you got to say or do to make him the you you ever dreamt to be. This collection of poems is a marvel to behold and the cadence of the writing style is elegant and also persuasive. Adeola is a fresh breath of air in the writing space and his writing style runs the risk of being called a classic.

 

