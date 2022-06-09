Beyond CBN’s Interventions: Experts task GenCos, DisCos on survival

Experts in the power sector have called on electricity distribution companies (DisCos) and generating companies (GenCos) in the country to begin to look beyond the interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which have consistently saved the sector from collapse, REGINA OTOKPA reports

Seven years after Nigeria’s power sector was handed over to private investors to ensure Nigerians have access to a better, improved and consistent electricity supply, the sector has continued to survive on various loans and interventions from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Some of the notable CBN interventions include the Power and Aviation Intervention Fund (PAIF) hovering around N300 billion, the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF) about N213 billion, the N140 billion Solar Connection Intervention Facility, over N600 billion tariff shortfall intervention, as well as a recent N120 billion intervention designed for mass metering, among others. Also, the Federal Government had released N600 billion for the power sector to bridge shortfall in the payment of monthly invoices by key stakeholders in the sector, with another N701 billion CBN’s facility deployed in March 2017 as Power Assurance Guarantee. Recall that earlier in the year, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, revealed that over N1.3 trillion had so far been disbursed to support power supply to Nigerians within the last five years. He said: “What we are trying to say here is that CBN has always been there to support the power sector.

Like you all know, we have disbursed over N1.3 trillion in the last five years to support through the generators (GenCos) or Discos or to acquire equipment or to buy meters or to improve what is being paid to electricity generating companies, so that they can continue to pay for their gas and then the system can continue to operate.’’ Aiming at addressing the growing liquidity challenges in the sector, CBN, while disbursing the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF), had noted the need to support the power sector in solving the electricity supply challenges of the country, adding that specific reports from generating companies revealed there was execution of capacity recovery programmes in three hydro power stations, including Intake under water repair project, overhaul of Unit 4 and compliant metering and supplementary protection at ShiroroDam, overhaul of 2G6 at Jebba Hydro and rehabilitation of three units at Kainji Dam under permitted utilisation of the facility. CBN equally noted that a total of 300MW capacity increase was reported as a result of fund utilisation towards rehabilitation of both plants, adding that others were rehabilitation of seven gas turbines at three major thermal Power Plants namely Geregu, Transcorp Ughelli and Ibom Power Plants. The various CBN interventions had enabled the DisCos to provide bank guarantees to the Nigerian Electricity Bulk Trader (NEBT), purchase of over 171,071 units of meters, comprising both maximum demand and single phase meters, rehabilitation of over 332kms of 11KV lines and 130km of 0.45KV lines, 70,310 No 500 KVA transformers procurement and construction of 34 new distribution substations and acquisition of one mobile injection substation under confirmed permitted utilisation by the initiative. On the PAIF, the objectives included fast-tracking of the development of electric power projects, especially in the identified industrial clusters in the country; fasttracking the development of the aviation sector of the Nigerian economy by improving the terms of credit to Airlines; to serve as a credit enhancement instrument to improve the financial position of the deposit money banks; improve power supply, generate employment and enhance the living standard of the citizens through consistent power supply, as well as providing leverage for additional private sector investments in the power and aviation sectors. However, some experts in the sector have continued to express concerns over the continuous dependence of the power sector on interventions to sustain itself. They insist it was time the sector sort its self out to be able to exist and carry out their mandate without external help. Associate Director, Energy, Utilities and Resources at Pricewaterhouse Coopers, Habeeb Jaiyeola, is one expert who has repeatedly insisted that although provision of financial support to industries, especially the power sector, remained a welcome development, it was important to ensure that the facilities are duly paid back. According to him, government’s continued support to the power sector will have an overall impact on facilitating the required progress, adding that the Federal Government also has equity ownership in the DisCos. While calling on the distribution and generating companies to clearly outline and monitor the interventions to ensure it achieved projected objectives, he noted that the National Mass Metering Programme, for instance, may need to be checked against some of its set objectives in terms of coverage, availability and completion time. “An assessment of the impact of intervention funding in the power sector also needs to be looked into. While government intervention continues to be an important sector catalyst, monitoring impact will ensure government scarce resources are appropriately channelled for the benefit of Nigerians,” he said. Jaiyeola added that globally, infrastructure funds are used for the development of critic

