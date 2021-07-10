Beyond Eagles’ misadventure in the USA

There are so many issues in the world of sports in recent times good enough as subject of discussion. With the Olympic Games less than two weeks away, there is plenty to talk about but the backlash of the last friendly game Nigeria played in the USA has refused to abate. It is important to still give the Nigeria Football Federation full credit for making friendly games a reality in the country.

Before the current board of the federation, friendly matches were being played on the pages of newspapers. The then NFF would just name the encounter and few weeks to the game, it was cancelled. The friendlies were never played but the Amaju Pinnick board has changed all of that to make friendlies a reality.

Many have been played home, away to opposing teams and also in neutral venues. The importance of the friendly matches is to give the team cohesion and better understanding for competitive games like the Africa Nations Cup qualifiers, Olympics football event elimination games and the World Cup qualifiers.

On July 4, Nigeria was a guest of the Mexico Football Federation in the 2021 MexTour Series but funny enough, the NFF decided to parade home-based players for the encounter decided at the 77,500- capacity LA Coliseum. As expected, it was a rout as Mexico, with their star-studded A team, won the encounter 4-0. Hector Hererra gave Mexico the lead from his team’s first corner kick barely two minutes into the game.

The dust was yet to settle after the opener as the fast-paced North Americans came calling again, opening the Eagles’ defence before Rogelio Funes Mori blasted home from close range to make it 2-0 for Mexico. Despite the brilliance of keeper Stanley Nwabili, the Eagles conceded two more goals in the second half. Overall, it was a good attempt by the home-based lads even though Ibrahim Sanusi who featured in the right back position is not based in Nigeria but Canada. The players were generally jittery and inexperienced.

They played against a team rated 9th in the world by FIFA. Most of the players had not played international football before and their first experience was way too high. The motive of the federation was unknown until the President, Pinnick, addressed the players shortly before the match in USA and pledged to stop the players from moving to unknown clubs abroad, rather, he prefers they move straight to top clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, PSG, Juventus and Manchester United. A former international, Emmanuel Amuneke, argued that it was better for the home-based players to take the first step and be focused before hitting it big with the top teams.

“Our domestic league is not the very best in Africa and we now aspire to transfer players straight to the big teams? That won’t happen easily. It has to be one step at a time before we get it right to join a big team,” Amuneke said. Aside from the controversy of where the players go from here, there was the issue of Gernot Rohr, the head coach who refused to take responsibility because the home-based players were on parade. It is clear the NFF board can’t control Rohr, a coach the federation employed. The development of Nigerian football can best be measured from the standard in the domestic league And so if Rohr is not interested in the NPFL, he is not interested in the development of the game in the country.

The NFF should have pitted the home-based lads against the CHAN team of Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, South Africa and DR Congo, if really the target is for development and not for respective personal issues. For now, the A team players of the Eagles are on break and some of them would be willing to feature in friendly games. Rather than play a friendly that is of no consequence like we did on July 4, games of immense value could be arranged for the Eagles A team players who are expected to be on duty in September in the Qatar 2002 World Cup Qualifiers.

The NFF should be firm in dealing with Rohr and the body should be focused more on the development of the game rather than play to the gallery on crucial national issues. Mexico defeated Nigeria in a friendly is not a big deal but the fact that the country had little or nothing to take away from the game is the main issue. The players who were in USA against Mexico will not be together in another two years when CHAN event comes up again. Sadly, the A team is not fantastic yet and so efforts should be made to get the main team to win honours in Africa and be among the best in the world.

