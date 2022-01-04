Beyond hollow ritual of calendar-based New Year resolutions

The New Year was ushered in across the nation in a colourful manner on its eve with wellattended religious and social activities as well as accompanying resolutions by Nigerians of different socio-economic classes. Either exactly on New Year’s Eve or as 2021 was on its home stretch, the different tiers of administration have, through their functionaries, communicated to the public outlining targets to be actualized between January 1 and December 31, this year. As part of their perceived readiness for the complexities of governance in the New Year, President Muhammadu Buhari and some state governors have signed their various Appropriation Bills, considered to be the farewell economic blueprints of some of them for the people, as they leave office, after next year’s General Election. New Telegraph extends kudos to the populace for a successful journey into the New Year and appreciates God for shepherding them to make it into 2022 in the face of high cost of living occasioned by rising inflation and general insecurity. The tiers of government and the people also deserve a pat on the back for entering the New Year with their wish-lists. Much as this is heart-warming, it amounts to mere raising of unrealised hopes and an exercise in futility, when the New Year resolutions are not anchored on a demonstrable plan of action, often the bye-product of a realistic evaluation known as the Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities Threats (SWOT) analysis. We have regrettably observed that this was the case with some of the New Year Eve’s resolutions. Since some of the New Year resolutionfreaks for this year did not bother to subject their wish-lists to SWOT analysis, their New Year resolutions are likely to be abandoned mid-way thereby denying Nigeria the aggregation of the individual and collective human, material, and financial resources for sustainable national development. Absence of sustainable national development has been reflected in the comatose state of the Ajaokuta Steel Company, in Kogi State, 43 years after its construction began, and the non-rehabilitation of West Africa’s pioneer steel factory, the Nigersteel Company Limited, Emene, Enugu, Enugu State, established in March, 1961,epileptic power supply, dysfunctional public water supply, inequitable construction of standard gauge rail lines and equally lopsided establishment of sea and dry ports as well as research institutes and defence facilities. Consolatory but largely nondevelopmental pre-occupations such as the overwhelming importation of products including vaccines settingup of motor assembly plants, preference for borrowing from foreign and domestic sources including pension funds, and tremendous trust in the transfer of technology, considered a project that some industrialised nations are likely to be uncommitted to, in order to sustain the economic disequilibrium that will help keep the developing countries including Nigeria as their market.

At a personal level, New Year resolutions’ arrived in the absence of a comprehensive reflection and realistic SWOT analysis is also likely to be heavily compromised. Some of them emphasise the pursuit of goals that could be said to be pedestrian such as the purchase of an additional car merely to be seen to be competing with one’s peers and the enhancement of a person’s wardrobe in order to be the undisputed fashionista. Even as the referred resolutions are not developmental, they are likely to be abandoned halfway resulting in the misuse of limited human, material and financial resources. We enjoin all the New Year resolution-freaks to henceforth move away from the yearly routine calendar-based wish-list to embrace the organic mode. An hour or day is a quantum of time in human affairs let alone a month, quarter or year. The conceptualization of a wishlist by a person, group, corporate body or a tier of government should be operationalised for as long as there is need to sustain progress let alone when there is a competition, obstacle or problem. Such crucial exercise should not be delayed till the eve of a New Year for the actualisation of sustainable individual and collective development. Well-thought wish lists are not, and can never be propelled by the characteristic fire brigade disposition of some resolution-freaks that have, at best, reduced goal-setting to nothing but the hollow ritual of calendar-based New Year resolutions. They can only come the way of those interested in and prepared for the torturous exercise of contemplation. One of the revered American nationalists and the third President of his country, Mr. Thomas Jefferson further underscored the relevance of deep thinking in his immortal submission that: “If nature has made any one thing less susceptible than all others of exclusive property, it is the action of the thinking power called an idea.” But the gift of thinking may not be evenly distributed, as argued by Henry Ford, who said: “Thinking is the hardest work, there is, which is the possible reason why so few engage in it.” New Telegraph therefore admonishes those involved in goal-setting to strive harder to frankly subject themselves or organisations to SWOT analysis in order to realistically conceptualise life-transforming- resolutions such as the aspiration of a 100 level undergraduate student to become a graduate despite being self-sponsored and the decision of a couple with seven children to educate all to the university level and to fully support them to succeed in their careers. Such resolutions should be accompanied by the step-by-step exercise with specific time frames for each and personal discipline and sacrifice. This paradigm shift will help stimulate and lubricate the wheels of the different sectors of the country’s national life and set it on a smooth ride to sustainable development. This is a glorious accomplishment unlikely to be delivered by the ongoing yearly ritual of calendar-based New Year resolutions.

