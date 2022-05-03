Beyond Limits lose again in TCC Cup final

ItwasanotherfinalheartbreakforBeyond Limits Football Academy after losingthe2022TheCreativeChampionship Cup final to Dino Sporting Club. Despite having the bulk of possession throughout the game, Beyond Limits failed to trouble Dino, with their opponent taking full advantage of the few chances that came their way through counter attacks. Okiemute Adagharagba scored the first goal in the first half with Adekunle Elijah making it two in the second half of the game. The home team got a consolation goal through Onyebuchi Obasi to end the game 2-1, as they lost back-toback finals having lost last season’s final, 1-0 to Gbagada. As a consolation, Beyond Limits, the feeders team of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Remo Stars, won the league with their coach, Olumide Ajibolade, emerged the Coach of the Season while their striker, Moshood Moruf, going home with the Golden Boot award after scoring 14 goals in the season. Their goalkeeper, Okechukwu Olisa, also won the Golden Gloves award. Bilyaminu Abdullahi of Imperial FC emerged as the Player of the Year while the Assists King award went to Segun Alfred of Gbagada FC. Beyond Limits also dominated the Team of the season, with five of their players named in the team. Okechukwu Olisa (goalkeeper), Ahmed Akinyele, Stanley Joseph (defenders), Ogungbe Ayomide (midfielder) and Onyebuchi Obasi (forward) all made the team of the season. Others are: Babatunde Akomolede of Broad City FC (defender), Yusuf Salau and Bilyaminu Abdullahi of Imperial (midfielder) with Wasiu Balogun of Gbagada completing the midfielders. Valiant’s Elegalam Sixtus and Ademola Akibu join Obasi as the forward for the season.
