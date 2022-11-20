Beyond politics, NBS vindicates Ikpeazu

Latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), have dominated discussion in the last few days. The NBC statistics said: “In terms of the proportion of poverty and its intensity, the poorest states included Sokoto, Bayelsa, Jigawa, Kebbi, Gombe, and Yobe.“

The Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) survey report released a few days ago measured deprivations related to education, health, living standard, work and security shows Abia State among the top five best states in Nigeria.

According to a report in Punch newspaper of 18th November, 2022, “The NBS report further showed Sokoto, Bayelsa, Gombe, Jigawa and Plateau are the top poorest states in 2022.

“Sokoto leads the poorest with 90.5 per cent of people in the state being poor. It is followed by Bayelsa with 88.5 per cent poor people, Gombe with 86.2 per cent, Jigawa with 84.3 per cent, and Plateau with 84 per cent.

The least-poor states are Ondo with 27.2 per cent poor people, Lagos with 29.4 per cent, Abia 29.8 per cent, Edo with 31 per cent, and Anambra with 32.1 per cent.”

What that means is that an independent body has confirmed that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has fulfilled his 2015 promise of delivering a better life to the people of the state. This sacrosanct fact has given a lie to the propaganda noise by Abia opposition elements.

You can do propaganda as much as you like but you can’t hide self-evident facts forever. #IkpeazuSabiTheWork -Nwandugbom JOK invites the opposition to go and verify.

