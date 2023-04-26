Beyond Seven Shredded Sisters

Kate Apaflo Awuku-Darko’s debut collection of poems, Seven-Shredded-Sisters, again brings to the fore the issue of female genital mutilation, which experts say has serious implications for the sexual and reproductive health of girls and women. As Joseph Osu- igwe, a Nigerian anti-human traffick- ing and human rights advocate, notes: “When you circumcise a girl child, you affect her womanhood.”

Thus, Awuku-Darko, a multisensory artist, sublime storyteller, consummate performance poet and gifted writer, in this riveting collection of poems, ‘Sev- en Shredded Sisters’, narrates with breathtaking imagery, disquieting metaphors, the experiences of seven sisters who were subjected to genital mutilation “as custom demands”, and the emotional and mental trauma they have to endure. The poet’s monologues dissect the experiences of women on monstrous customary slabs for filleting asrituals for their rite of passage.

Comprising 41 poems of various lengths and forms, including the eponymous poem ‘Seven-Shredded- Sisters’, this collection of poems is a riveting tale of seven sisters, who in the words of the poet, were “bur- rowed off the coast of sorrow / all worn with age, / their wombs fried off fever / darkness blankets their souls / no pint of succor for their scorching limbs / lips smoked in cauldrons of agony / because of the societal clam- or for obscene / sanctification of open loins / to curb their exuberance / the tendencies sparked by youthfulness, / their lingering thighs to meet the rods of / purity on fire stakes / three con- tracted emotional incontinences from agony / one groped in darkness all the days of her life, / another birched her- self with the scarves of ignominy / – two became dumbfounded to social vivacities / another’s lips were pil- lowed with shredded aphorisms / the last became a singer with preferencefor / the funerals of girls cut off in their prime / but the sun still sets in the west.”

Awuku-Darko’s command of form and metaphors is evident in this collection. As has been noted, Awuku-Darko illustrates “the adjoining geography that espouses the motifs of sorrow, grief, longing, hope and how women navigate and gather the

artifices of hurts.”

The collection opens with the poem

titled ‘Pain’ (For Aishetu). ‘Pain’, the poet notes, “is a sort of paralysis, grating, / round as a void, / a gurgling slit of heaviness, / un-hushed, / blooms with gloom, / itches deep into the marrow, / bodies drowning in a greasy pool of inconveniences” and ends it with “like a mouse in a lake of fire, / torched as briquette for torment”.

In the second poem, titled ‘The wall

makes a chant’ the poet takes it further throughavividdescriptionof thetools, stressing that “These tools: saber and wrath do wreck the souls / of these na- scent flowers / dauntless as a grizzly bear fresh from creation / sharp as the edge of a wood / stuck in agony / the earth eats their cries / those freckled hands wield their misery / the wall makes a chant as bum-cheeks squelch apart.”

In the poem titled ‘Seething blades’, the poet underscores the helplessness of the female(the victim)comparing it to that of a prison cell. The poet writes: “You are his prison cell / You make him burn / he turns you on / your eyes hush between biospheres / preening for mercy / flesh for flesh / his legs stretched to reach your lungs / you squat facedown like spilt milk / humped in your wake of vibrato / both of you a huddle of burden / bound my grief / carrying nostalgia in your eyes / to the vast expanse of life / hands fluttering in a frenetic storm / then walking off to the strait of dystopia / at the veranda of seething blades.”

This is a clarion call to make a difference in the lives of the disadvantaged in society. As celebrated poet, critic, and curator of Lagos Poetrython, Oloyede Michael Taiwo, notes in the forword, these evocations, as captured in ‘Seven Shredded Sisters’, are not just emotive,but visceral.

“Kate writes with the glistening splendor and the rip-roaring energy of tumbling us into different pages of emotions into the water spouts of troubles and anguish encountered by young girls and other enthralling issues that are pertinent to be tackled in organised climes. She beams light on anachronistic practices that are inimi- cal to the mental health and psycho- logical balance of young women. Her works traverse the straits of girls sub- jected to fileting and other issues of life,love,sorority,familyetc. She also and treatments of pains, anticipations and the rite of passage for young girls in their prime.

“Kate has given us a riveting ouvre of poignant poems. I am happy to have read the manuscript and enjoy the different literary nuances in this collection of poems. This body of work is one of the many beautiful works in her artistic repertoire that are to come,” writes Taiwo.

Awuku-Darko is a multisensory artist, sublime storyteller, consummate performance poet and gifted writer. She is passionate about making a difference in the lives of the disadvantaged in society and calls attention to their plight through performance poetry and writing.