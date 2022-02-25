Beyond that World Cup ticket feat of D’Tigress

Last week, the women’s national basketball team, D’Tigress, won a ticket to play at the next FIBA World Cup in a grand style. After losing their first match to China, the team created a big upset by beating the world Number 5 ranked country in the sport, France. Nobody saw that coming all over the globe. D’Tigress won 67-65 and went ahead to also beat Mali in the last match. It was a smooth qualification for the ladies despite the crises at the home front. We salute the consistency of this team on the continent and at world stage.

We also have to commend the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare and his ministry for footing the bill of the team at a time there is no board for Nigeria’s basketball. We are aware it was also the ministry that sponsored the national men’s team, D’Tigers, to Angola for the World Cup qualifiers.

The recent success recorded in Serbia was a shock because the ladies performed well despite poor preparations. The Nigerian girls stood tall to maintain their consistency in the sport. It will be recalled that the team made it all the way to the quarterfinals of the last World Cup.

It is also important to recall that the Nigerian team won the Women’s AfroBasket in the last three editions. And so it was a delight that the Federal Government few days ago announced a cash reward of N25 million for the team for winning the 2020 AfroBasket Championships held last year in Cameroon where D’Tigress beat Mali in the final.

For this team to enjoy good preparation for the World Cup, slated for Sydney, Australia in September, we insist that there must be peace in the governing body, NBBF. Musa Kida won the Benin election, which is recognised by the world governing body, FIBA, and so he should work towards having a concrete plan for the girls to do well at the World Cup. D’Tigress has shown promise and consistency, it is important to support them with adequate administrative planning that will guarantee results.

There are many negative sides to the crises as the national women’s basketball league sponsored by Zenith Bank was unable to take place. The sponsors were ready but there was no peace in the federation. The ministry must as a matter of urgency look into ways of resolving the crises so that FIBA will not land its hammer on Nigeria at a time the country is recording heart-warming results both at the continental and global stages.

We make bold to say Nigerians now love basketball because of the string of successes recorded in the sport by the national teams and it is important to resolve the NBBF crises so that the game can develop better. It is only natural that sponsors will be scared of putting money in the sport at a time the sport is enjoying its best momentum on the continent and across the globe due to the crisis on the local scene.

The Nigerian Basketball Federation has been in crisis for over four years. We believe evaluating the situation between then and now is not necessary but it is so disturbing that despite the efforts of the Ministry of Sports under former minister Solomon Dalung and now the incumbent, Sunday Dare, there seems to be no end in sight. However, one thing is clear; we believe the power tussle is as a result of greed and selfish interests of few individuals in the sport. Despite the fact that the international federation of the slamming and dunking sport, FIBA, sent representatives to Nigeria in an effort to end the impasse and yet the situation had remained the same because the dramatis personnel have refused to budge.

While other sports federations were holding elections in Abuja last year that of basketball did not take place due to technical reasons. Former NBBF President, Tijani Umar, has his followers on one hand while the other faction led by Musa Kida, who just finished a term, is the second faction. We recall on January 31, it was a shame that the election many were expecting took place in two separate centres. It was a bizarre situation.

In Abuja, Mark Igoche was elected the new NBBF President just as another faction in Benin re-elected Engineer Musa Kida to run the affairs of the body for a second term. This is an unfortunate situation and the Ministry of Sports is treading softly perhaps to avoid a ban from the international body, FIBA. At this stage, it is important to stress that the silence of the ministry is not good for the sport.

The warring factions should be invited again and be told to bury their hatchets to save game in the country. If the two factions cannot come together, it is better to have fresh people come on board to run the affairs of the federation for good. We insist that Nigeria is bigger than all the bickering individuals, especially those jostling for power in the NBBF, and so peace must rein in the basketball family. With a united basketball body, the players will do better and the country will maintain a good pedigree in the basketball game.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...