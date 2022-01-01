Beyond the Barriers in Ojobo’s oeuvre

That the COVID-19 pandemic, since it broke out, has affected, and continues to affect, different people in different ways cannot be overstated.

It has not only led to a dramatic loss of human lives worldwide, it has also presented an unprecedented challenge to public health, food systems, and the socio-economic wellbeing of people.

Indeed, the economic and social disruption caused by the pandemic has been devastating, especially the lockdown that followed.

Award-winning, and multi-talented Nigerian artist, Chinze Ojobo, in the ongoing solo exhibition which at The Address Homes, Banana Island, Lagos, reflects on her experience during the period of lockdown.

As artist, all she could do during that period was to paint, but the materials were unavailable as markets were closed. The exhibition titled ‘Beyond The Barriers’, hosted with the support of Sterling Bank Plc, reflects the period the world was brought down to its knees by the pandemic and its impact.

“While stuck in the house during the pandemic, I kept working and you know, we listened to news which affected our thinking and our psych. All that are reflected in the works,” Ojobo said.

So she began to experiment with found objects and a number of things due to unavailability of canvas. According to Mr. Anthony Ojobo, an art collector and Chinze’s husband, along the line, “she zeroed in on wood, created a medium she calls ‘Ute Osisi’, meaning a kind of mat made from wood.

‘‘The pieces of art are produced such that they can be folded making them look like mats. With appropriate tools, she began to sculpt the woods into desired shapes and objects, painting with beautiful and bright colours. Chinze stands today in the country as the only artist with this medium of art.”

‘Beyond the Barriers’ which is enjoying rave reviews and public attention, as well as enjoys the support of Sterling Bank, continues throughout the festive season. Ojobo won the African Achievers Award in 2018 as the African Creative Artist in the House of Commons UK. Her works also collected privately by art patron, celebrities, and artists as well as other eminent personalities.

She studied Fine and Applied Arts at the University of Nigeria Nsukka. She has travelled extensively to several cities around the world such as: Paris, London, Washington DC, California, Virginia, Maryland, and New Jersey.

She has been able to absorb the art and culture of these diverse environments, giving her experiences that have greatly enhanced her limitless repertoire and creative energy.

