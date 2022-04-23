Beyond The Staccato: DianaAbasi releases debut poetry album today

Writer and performance poet, Iquo DianaAbasi, is set to present her poetry album, ‘Beyond the Staccato’, to the world. The album, which will be launched today at Didi Museum, Lagos, following which it will be available in physical and online stores, is Iquo’s debut audio poetry project and explores national issues, girl child subjugation, environmental despoliation and love.

In this album, DianaAbasi bemoans many negative situations and yet shows that beyond the staccato of herder crisis, EndSARS, insurgency, and more, Nigerians as a people are shaken but not broken. Significantly, in this album also, we see the poet as victim and survivor. Through tough questions and unmistakable anecdotes, the album dares the listener to introspect, empathise and take steps towards better choices.

Fans have already enjoyed a teaser in the form of three varied and equally engaging singles from this album, on online streaming platforms. The full album, no doubt, promises a lush mix of evocative singing, contemplative, gripping melodies and sonorous folklore – all used as perfect vehicle for unforgettable poetry. DianaAbasi is the author of ‘Symphony of Becoming’, her first poetry collection which was shortlisted for the NLNG Nigeria Prize for Literature, the Association of Nigerian Authors Poetry Prize and the Soyinka Prize for Literature. She is also the author of the widely acclaimed fiction collection: ‘Efo Riro and Other Stories’.

