Beyond the U-17, U-20 AFCON playoffs

The year 2023 will be key for age grade competitions and it is important for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and all those involved in the technical aspects of the beautiful game to rise up to in for the development of football in the country We recall that after emerging champions of the WAFU B U-20 Championship in Niger Republic in May last year, the Flying Eagles, under Coach Ladan Bosso, have been drawn to play hosts Egypt, Senegal and Mozambique in Group A of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations taking place between February 18 and March 12.

Four African representatives are expected to secure tickets to the FIFA World U-20 World Cup finals billed for Indonesia later in the year. It is going to be a tough one because other countries are fast catching up to the ‘Giant of Africa’ in age grade football. Also, five-time world champions, the Golden Eaglets, are drawn in a tricky Group that includes Morocco, South Africa and Zambia in order to be eligible for a spot at this year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup finals coming up in Peru.

Interestingly, the captain of Nigeria’s U-16 team that won the maiden tournament at China’85, Nduka Ugbade, is the head coach of the current U-17 team and he believes the modern science of the game would see the team through all the way. We make bold to emphasise that whatever outcome from Egypt and Senegal, these two teams are African Champions at the WAFU B level and the players should be well monitored for proper transition. Austin Eguavoen and his men in the technical department of the federation should set up proper machinery on how to get talented lads good enough to join the Super Eagles in the next one or two years. However, the results from the forthcoming events should be secondary, while the development of these players and their understanding of the game should be paramount.

The target at the African meets should be a ticket to the World Cup and to achieve good outings at the global event. Nigeria should be working towards reaping from her dominance in the age grade cadre at global stage over the years. For example, where are the academies? Where are the training and development centres for the young ones to start from? Answers to these and more will help to achieve a smooth transition and consistency in the development of the youth. Generally, Nigeria is blessed with abundant talents across all sports disciplines but that of football is more prevalent because not much is needed to play football. The rich and the poor can play football if the talent is there. Same cannot be said of tennis and some other individual sports in which the cost of kits and equipment alone could stop a kid from engaging in the sport.

In 1985, it was a shock as the country’s U-16 team travelled to China hardly unnoticed only to return with the FIFA-Kodak World Cup for that cadre. Nigeria has won four more titles of the FIFA World Cup title for U-17 cadre between then and now. After FIFA raised the age of the competition from U-16 to U-17, the Golden Eaglets emerged champions in 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015. It is interesting to state that with five titles, Nigeria is the number one in the world in the U-17 all-time rankings with Brazil in second place with four titles.

In the U-20 cadre, the Flying Eagles are yet to win the FIFA World Cup but the team has appeared in the final twice, settling for silver and the team has also won bronze once. The country’s U-20 team has, however, won the African title a record seven times. It’s all about the age cadre national football teams in Year 2023 as the African title will be competed for in Cairo for the U-17 team and in Senegal for the U-20 team. The FIFA World Cup representatives for the continent will emerge in February (U-20) just as the U-17 representatives will emerge in March.

Age grade football is not easy to manage but not many are aware of this. It is a developmental process in which winning is not always the objective. FIFA, the world’s football ruling body, expects every national affiliated country to use its age grade teams as feeders to the senior national team. But how many countries are doing that especially in Africa and particularly in Nigeria? There must be a team that will monitor the two AFCON age grade events to identify potential Eagles stars of the future and create a template for them to be integrated into the senior national team. The must win mentality is not prevalent in the age grade competitions and the NFF should educate the public on this.

