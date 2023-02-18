Arts & Entertainments

Beyond thesis, antithesis and synthesis of life

Posted on Author Deaconess Joan Olatoyosi Ayo

The life of a woman is usually filled with many details and they are abundantly endowed with words. However, not many of them are willing to painstakingly document every part of their lives and bless the world with memories and lessons that transcend generations. Deaconess Joan Olatoyosi Ayo, an octogenarian, registered her life in the annals of autobiographers in Nigeria and the world at large, with her book titled, Thesis, Antithesis and Synthesis. As a graduate of English from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and a Master’s degree holder from the University of Ibadan, she has her ways with words and in-depth descriptive skills that set her apart as a writer.

In the book, the Saki-born Princess gave a detailed account of her hometown, Saki, her parentage with comprehensive information among others. This is one of the attributes of someone who is interested in history and also has a great pedigree. She further introduced us to her developmental years and relationship with siblings and the schools which she attended. All these were part of all that culminated into achievements and various successes in career and life. A n o t h e r very detailed part of the book was the analytical stories of her Baptist origin and heritage. This helped her to be poise, el- oquent and hardworking.

This background with the highest level of morality continued as a teacher till she moved on to the Federal Civil Service. She rose steadily and eventually broke the glass ceiling as the first female Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission.

She did not just excel in the role but she was able to refine the appointment, the promotion, and the disciplinary processes. Mama worked under both military and democratic governments. In fact, she was privileged to work with three democratically elected Presidents. From her own view as an insider, she revealed some shocking truths on how the military government exchanged crude oil with consumables from Brazil in a lopsided was no proper mechanism to measure the amount of crude oil given in exchange for the consumables. She also made reference to the various “sharp practices” both physical and spiritual which are practiced in the civil service.

As a woman of high repute, she mentioned her role in the creation of Oke-Ogun State, a part of today’s Oyo State, but another dissident group within the zone thwarted her effort. Also worthy of note are her roles in the building of monuments such as the building of Aso Rock Villa Chapel and the National Ecumenical Centre. She did not leave out her religious life in the book. As mentioned earlier, she is a Baptist from birth to date. In the book, she wrote about her Baptist heritage, church

 

Our Reporters

