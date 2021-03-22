Arts & Entertainments

BFA & Co Legal completes new ambassadorial deals for Kiddwaya, Khafi

Edwin Usoboh

BFA & Co Legal, led by entertainment lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, has closed a new ambassadorial deal with men’s clothing brand, BoohooMAN for reality TV star, Terseer Kiddwaya.
Also closed is a deal with prophylactic production brand, Durex.
Ajudua, who also takes care of the legal needs of pop star, Davido, is one of the few entertainment lawyers in the country making his mark in the industry.
Announcing the deal, BFA & Co Legal said it is a demonstration of how far Kiddwaya has come since he left the house and the strides he has taken to cement his place where it matters.
Kiddwaya speaking on the new deal said: “I left Nigeria for the UK when I was six years old and went to boarding school for a long period of time.
“The UK is a big part of me. The British culture plays a big role in who ‘Kidd’ is today. It’s always been one of my dreams to make it big over there.
“Now, Nigeria has played a major role in providing me with the platform and for that I will be forever grateful.
“This particular deal is special to me because it’s closer to home.
“It’s Kiddwaya to the world. WDG to the world. Benue to the world.”
In a related development, BFA & Co Legal has also closed a deal with Hot Coffee Books Limited on behalf of Khafi K Ekpata in respect of a book whose title is yet to be disclosed.

Reporter

