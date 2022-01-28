News

B’Faso: ECOWAS resolves to engage coupists

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…demands return to civil rule, release of Kabore

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWA) Authority of Heads of State and Government, has resolved to engage with the leaders of the junta that recently overthrew the civilian rule  in Burkina Faso.

It agreed to send a high-powered military and diplomatic emissaries to Ouagadougou, the capital of the country, Saturday for situation assessments of developments in the country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, made this disclosure to State House Correspondents after an emergency virtual meeting of the ECOWAS apex decision-making body, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari, was in support of the decisions taken.

According to the minister, Nigeria was fully in support of the ECOWAS demand for an immediate return to civil rule, release of the incarcerated President Roch Marc Kabore and total cooperation with the regional body in the process of sorting out the current situation.

Onyema said: “The position is, of course, we condemn the coup and asking for immediate return to constitutional order, the release of the President and anybody else who’s being detained and to cooperate with ECOWAS and to be part of ECOWAS decisions.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Police: We arrested 21,296 suspects in 2020

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

3,347 AK-47, AK-49, other assorted firearms recovered   The Police, yesterday, said a total of 21,296 suspected bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, car snatchers and other criminal elements were arrested across the country last year. Also in 2020, the Force noted that at least 3,347 AK- 47 firearms, including AK-47 and AK-49, were recovered, alongside 960 […]
News

Kalu salutes Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien, at 97

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien on the occasion of his 97th birthday and 30th coronation anniversaries. Describing the monarch as a genuine statesman and patriotic leader with passion for the growth and development of his domain, […]
News

45th anniversary: Oyo’ll continue as pace-setter in physical, human devt – Makinde

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said yesterday said that his government would continue to implement policies and programmes that would ensure that the state remained a pace-setter in both human and physical development. The governor, who stated this while congratulating indigenes and residents of the state on the 45th anniversary of the creation of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica