B’Faso: ECOWAS resolves to engage coupists

…demands return to civil rule, release of Kabore

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWA) Authority of Heads of State and Government, has resolved to engage with the leaders of the junta that recently overthrew the civilian rule in Burkina Faso.

It agreed to send a high-powered military and diplomatic emissaries to Ouagadougou, the capital of the country, Saturday for situation assessments of developments in the country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, made this disclosure to State House Correspondents after an emergency virtual meeting of the ECOWAS apex decision-making body, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari, was in support of the decisions taken.

According to the minister, Nigeria was fully in support of the ECOWAS demand for an immediate return to civil rule, release of the incarcerated President Roch Marc Kabore and total cooperation with the regional body in the process of sorting out the current situation.

Onyema said: “The position is, of course, we condemn the coup and asking for immediate return to constitutional order, the release of the President and anybody else who’s being detained and to cooperate with ECOWAS and to be part of ECOWAS decisions.”

