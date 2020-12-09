BGL, associates extol Okumagba’s virtues

The management and staff of BGL Group have held a special night of tributes in honour of their late Group Managing Director and notable Nigerian investment banker, Mr. Albert Okumagba Also, friends and business associates of the late investment banker and stockbroker at the occasion took turns to extol him for leaving eternal legacies behind. The late Okumagba passed on November 19, 2020 at the age of 56.

The Deputy Managing Director of BGL, Mr. Chibundu Edozie, who read Okumagba’s profile, said under the watch of their late boss, the firm midwifed the merger of STB and United Bank for Africa (UBA) in 2005 even ahead of the banking consolidation era. He described the merger as one of the audacious and unparalleled deals in the Nigerian financial sector which was made possible by Okumagba. According to Edozie, “this was only made possible by Albert’s chutzpah and his ability to drive his investment banking team into new and uncharted waters.

“His ideal of increased banking activities through the creation of bigger and stronger banks drove him to firmly legend status as a motivator and an audacious dealmaker in the M&A era where BGL emerged as the M&A leader in the banking consolidation exercise.”

The GMD said Okumagba’s motivational skills were quite uncharacteristic of the average Nigerian manager, adding that his avuncular attitude towards his staff and his incentive schemes brought out the best in his teams. He said the late stockbroker’s “endearing qualities would include his audacious optimism, his great sense of humour, his well cultivated networking ability, his expansive memory on people’s names and his knack for spelling these names correctly, his motivational skills, and his empathy which reflected in his pursuit of several humanitarian causes.”

