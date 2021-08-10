BH/ISWAP senior commanders, 335 fighters, 746 women, children surrender –Army

Following the recent escalation of offensive operations coupled with non kinetic efforts by troops of operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), the Chief bomb experts of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province Terrorists in the North East and their families have surrendered.

The release which was signed by the Director, Army Public Relations(DAPRs), Brigadier Onyema Nwachukwu, said, “Following the recent escalation of offensive operations coupled with non kinetic efforts by troops of operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) which yielded massive surrendering of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province Terrorists in the North East, the Chief Bomb Expert of the terrorists group, Mr. Musa Adamu a.K.a Mala Musa Abuja has surrendere

And his second in command Usman Adamu a.k.a Abu Darda along with their families and followers have surrendered to the troops of operation HADIN KAI in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.”

“The acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 OPHK Brigadier General Abdulwahab Adelokun Eyitayo was at the Headquarters of 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama last Saturday to receive the set of the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists and their families.”

He said during the visit, the GOC said that , “their decision to drop their arms and come out is highly commendable, adding that they should also try and talk to their brothers and colleagues in the forest to come out and embrace the new life of peace and rehabilitation.”

Gen. Eyitayo, who spoke through an interpreter, further disclosed “that they will undergo some rehabilitation process at a government facility before reintegration into the larger society.”

The Army distributed new clothes and assorted food items, groceries and toiletries to the surrendered terrorists and their families totalling 335 fighters, 746 adult women and children including one of the abducted Chibok girls.

According to him, “it was observed that the reasons for such massive turnout was basically due to the intensified Nigerian military campaign on their enclaves and environs and also with the overwhelming famine, discontent, internal skirmishes, health challenges as well as untold hardship.”

He said: “The Nigerian military has resolved to intensify its both kinetic and non-kinetic approach towards the ongoing fight against insurgency in order to leverage on the knowledge of Musa Adamu and Usman Adamu, also with the current wave of turnout by terrorists to enable her achieve both short and long term counter-insurgency gains in the North-East.”

