B’Haram attack on power facility: FG to establish 30 megawatts solar power plant in Maiduguri

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government through its economic sustainability plan approved by President Muhammadu Buhari is to deploy 30 megawatts solar plants in six different areas in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to address the issue of attack on power facilities and epileptic power supply The vice president, who disclosed this while speaking at the official handover of Muhamnadu Indimi International Learning and Conference centres built by Alhaji Muhamnadu Indimi, at the University of Maiduguri, said the power project will be located in six different places in Maiduguri. Osinbajo said: “As part of the economic sustainability plan of the Federal Government, Mr. President has approved the establishment of five megawatts each in six different places in Maiduguri.

“The project is to be connected to the national grid to protect them against any sabotage. “In addition to these, the Federal Government through Rural Electrification Agency, in partnership with World Bank, is to establish 12 megawatts solar peer plant under the energizing education project here at the University of Maiduguri in oharse II, modeling completed at the University of Abuja, ABU, BUK, and the Federal University Makurdi among others.”

He commended Alhaji Indimi for making education his core area of philanthropic intervention, stressing that investing in education is the kind of intervention that is needed, as the government alone cannot do it. Also speaking, Governor Babagana Zulum said: “I am pleased to be here today to witness the epic handing over of two projects built, finished and donated to the University of Maiduguri. “We are also pleased to have in our midst the Vice President to witness the occasion. “The presence of the Vice President for the second time in two months thus indicates his love and concern for the people of Borno State.” In his remarks, Indimi said the importance he attached to education was why he is investing in the sector to secure the future of the youth.

 

