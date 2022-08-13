B’Haram changed Nigeria’s security situation–Buhari

…launches National Crisis Management Doctrine

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched the National Crisis Management Doctrine (NCMD), aimed at bridging the gap created by extensive deployment of security services through fostering collaboration amongst Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). This came as the President lamented that the advent of Boko Haram insurgency has changed the nation’s security situation. The NCMD, which was developed by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in coordination with relevant MDAs, was to ensure greater successes in tackling national crises. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari lauded the efforts of the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), his staff and members of the working group from various responder MDAs for the remarkable work in developing the doctrine. He described the feat as a significant milestone in recognition of the need for collective efforts towards achieving coordinated, effective and efficient national crisis management.

‘‘This shows the renewed promise and commitment of this administration to managing the crisis in the country,’’ the President said, urging ONSA to continue to play its coordinating role among crisis response stakeholders, to achieve greater successes. President Buhari also thanked the British Government for its collaboration in the development of the Doctrine as well as the United States Government for its support, urging them to sustain the relationship. The President recalled that at the inception of the Administration, Nigeria was faced with multiple security challenges ranging from terrorism, kid-napping, to armed banditry, ethnic militia attacks, oil theft, rape, gun running and various acts emanating from violent extremism. ‘‘The emergence of the Boko Haram terrorist group as well as bandits and kidnappers in Nigeria considerably changed the country’s security situation leaving panic in the minds of the populace.

“These and other security challenges confronting the nation tend to stretch the deployment of our security agencies, resources and national security apparatus.”

