News Top Stories

B’Haram changed Nigeria’s security situation–Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…launches National Crisis Management Doctrine

President Muhammadu Buhari has launched the National Crisis Management Doctrine (NCMD), aimed at bridging the gap created by extensive deployment of security services through fostering collaboration amongst Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). This came as the President lamented that the advent of Boko Haram insurgency has changed the nation’s security situation. The NCMD, which was developed by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in coordination with relevant MDAs, was to ensure greater successes in tackling national crises. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari lauded the efforts of the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), his staff and members of the working group from various responder MDAs for the remarkable work in developing the doctrine. He described the feat as a significant milestone in recognition of the need for collective efforts towards achieving coordinated, effective and efficient national crisis management.

‘‘This shows the renewed promise and commitment of this administration to managing the crisis in the country,’’ the President said, urging ONSA to continue to play its coordinating role among crisis response stakeholders, to achieve greater successes. President Buhari also thanked the British Government for its collaboration in the development of the Doctrine as well as the United States Government for its support, urging them to sustain the relationship. The President recalled that at the inception of the Administration, Nigeria was faced with multiple security challenges ranging from terrorism, kid-napping, to armed banditry, ethnic militia attacks, oil theft, rape, gun running and various acts emanating from violent extremism. ‘‘The emergence of the Boko Haram terrorist group as well as bandits and kidnappers in Nigeria considerably changed the country’s security situation leaving panic in the minds of the populace.

“These and other security challenges confronting the nation tend to stretch the deployment of our security agencies, resources and national security apparatus.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Former Sports Minister Ka’oje dies at 60, buried in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter

    Nigeria’s sporting fraternity was thrown into grief once again as the death was announced on Tuesday morning of the former Minister/Chairman, National Sports Commission, Hon. Bala Bawa Ka’oje. He was 60 years of age. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) expressed its shock and sadness at the passing of the former Minister, with the […]
News

NCDC confirms 155 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria has now exceeded 62,000 recoveries with 192 COVID-19 patients discharged on Sunday. The development comes eight days after the country crossed 61,000 recoveries. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new figure in its update for November 22, 2020. Meanwhile, 155 new cases were confirmed across the country on Sunday. According […]
News

DSS rep included as Buhari approves reconstitution of NBC Board

Posted on Author Reporter

    President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the governing board of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). This follows the expiration of the tenure of the former board. In a statement on Wednesday, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, said the board has Bashir Bolarinwa as its chairman. He said a representative […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica