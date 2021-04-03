B’Haram claims responsibility for missing NAF jet, releases video of dead pilot

The Abubakar Shekauled faction of Boko Haram, Jama’atu Ahlussunnah Lidda’awati Wal Jihad, has released footage of it shooting down the missing Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet Aircraft. The jet had on Wednesday evening lost contact with radar in Borno state.

The aircraft, NAF 475, was on a mission to provide support for troops on the ground fighting Boko Haram insurgents. Edward Gabkwet, the NAF spokesperson, in a statement on Friday, said the whereabouts of the two flying officers piloting the jet were unknown. However, Boko Haram in a video released yesterday claimed its members shot down the jet. According to HumAngle, the source of the video, the group also showed fighters carrying RPG and artillery equipment, as well as a corpse of the pilot and the aircraft’s debris. In the video released by Boko Haram on Friday, suspected insurgents are seen engaging the jet, which is flying at low range, in a gunfight.

