B’Haram fraudulent, ploy to destroy Nigeria –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has insisted that the Boko Haram insurgency, which has claimed many lives and property in the North East for years, “was just fraudulent and a plot to destroy Nigeria”. Buhari said this yesterday while receiving the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) leaders at the Presidential Villa.

He promised to consolidate the gains recorded by his administration in the security and economic sectors before leaving on May 29. The Bishops said they had realised that the government is not entirely incapable of tackling the security challenges facing the country. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari told the clerics that the security situation had improved over the years, particularly in the North East where the focus had shifted to rebuilding infrastructure and re-orientation on education. He said: “I am very grateful for your visit to the Presidential Villa, and I agree with you on some of the observations you have made.

The question of insecurity is most important to us because unless a country or institution is at peace, it will be difficult to manage. “I just came back from Adamawa and Yobe states. During the visit to both states, I listened carefully to what the people and officials had to say. And they all said the situation had improved since 2015, especially in Borno State. “Boko Haram was just fraudulent and a plot to destroy Nigeria. You can’t say people should not learn; the people need to grow intellectually.” He told his visitors that the government would continue rebuilding infrastructure in parts of the country affected by terror attacks.

“Some people have acknowledged the difference,” he noted. On the economy, the President said creditors had full confidence in Nigeria, with the capacity to utilise resources and repay loans before the approvals were granted. “We are credible, that’s why the countries and institutions agreed to support our development with the loans,’’ he stated. The President said the destruction of oil facilities affected revenue generation, warning that the government would be harder on saboteurs. “If you look at the economy, we are trying hard to rely more on ourselves. Nigerians rely more on agriculture for livelihood, and we are putting in our best to enable more people, and diversify,” the President noted. He said some of the challenges faced in the past, including coups and counter-coups, and civil war, had prepared the nation for survival.

He noted that he had been part of Nigeria’s history since 1967, fighting in the civil war, serving as governor, minister, Head of State, Chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund, contesting presidential elections in 2003, 2007 and 2011, before winning in 2015.

The leader of the delegation and President of the CBCN, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, commended the President for reforms in the electoral system, making it more stable and fair, particularly the signing of the Electoral Bill into law. “We commend and congratulate you for the efforts the government has put into ensuring real improvement in our electoral system and processes, especially your signing into law the Electoral Bill. “Please do not relent in making sure that INEC and other relevant agencies of government carry out their serious duties to conduct peaceful, free, fair, and credible elections,’’ he said.

