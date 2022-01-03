B’Haram has occupied Damboa LGA in Borno for three years –MBF

The Middle Belt Forum has raised the alarm over the deteriorating security situation across Nigeria, disclosing that Boko Haram has been occupying the entire Damboa Local Government Area of Southern Borno in the past three years without any challenge from the security forces.

National President, MBF, Dr Pogu Bitrus, who raised the alarm in a goodwill message to mark the new year, stated that the Boko Haram elements have not only completely taken over the LGA, but have been launching attacks on other communities from there.

Bitrus alleged that the recent attack that led to the murder of a top ranking military officer was launched from Damboa. He argued that allowing the terrorist organisation to mount roadblocks in any part of Nigeria amounts to telling the world that there are two sovereignties in Nigeria.

He recalled that in the previous years, Nigerians, especially ethnic nationalities of the Middle Belt, suffered severe and persistent attacks from marauding gangs of murderous herdsmen whose agenda has always been to exterminate the people of the region.

He recalled that in recent months, many communities in many states of the Middle Belt have come under attack, resulting in the gruesome massacre of several people by coldblooded killer herdsmen. According to him, these killings have become the trend in many parts of Southern Kaduna, Niger, Plateau, Benue, Adamawa, among others.

“In the New Year, we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to send a clear message to the security forces to defeat Boko Haram and throw them out of Damboa LGA.

The destruction of our communities and the unprovoked killings of defenceless citizens can no longer be tolerated. When innocent and vulnerable people are left unprotected from the terror of criminals, there can be no option left than self-defence.

“The Forum calls on relevant security agencies not to relent in cleansing our communities of these terrorists who take pleasure in kidnapping, destroying our communities and dislocating our people.

The continuous wielding of arms by these criminals in daylight to intimidate locals must be stopped in order to protect our communities and not force then to embrace selfdefence,” he said.

Bitrus argued that the attacks on communities and the resultant displacement, with farmers abandoning farms to save their lives, have equally resulted in food insecurity.

“We do not need a prophet to warn us of the dire consequences of what this massive displacement of our farming population holds for our people.

In the face of these severe attacks that have not attracted commensurate responses from the security personnel, we call on security agencies to smoke out these murderous bandits from their holes and bring them to justice.

“We also call the attention of the National Assembly to the charade going on in Bauchi State where a court recently dismissed a suit challenging the state lawmakers’ decision to relocate the headquarters of Tafawa Balewa Local Government to Bununu town.

Without any doubt, the court’s verdict and the state lawmakers’ decision violate the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution that confer such powers on only members of the National Assembly.

We call on the leadership of the National Assembly to wade into the matter and order an immediate reversal to forestall the breakdown of law and order,” he said.

