B’Haram kills 17 herders in Borno

Boko Haram has killed 17 herders and stole their cattle following clashes in the troubled Borno State, AFP reports.

The hoodlums on Saturday attacked herders guarding their cattle in a pasture near Airamne village in Mafa district.

“Seventeen herders were killed in the fight and all their cattle taken away,” militia leader Babakura Kolo said on Monday.

“The herders put (up) resistance but were outgunned and outnumbered by the attackers, who had better weapons,” said Kolo.

Another militiaman, Ibrahim Liman, gave the same toll.

He said the militants launched the attack from camps in nearby Gajiganna forest, where they relocated after being partially forced out from their stronghold in Sambisa forest by rivals Daesh and the Nigerian army.

Daesh split from Boko Haram in 2016 and rose to become the dominant group in the region’s long-running turmoil.

It seized swathes of territory under Boko Haram control after leader Abubakar Shekau was killed in clashes with Daesh in May last year.

Boko Haram and Daesh have increasingly been targeting civilians, particularly loggers, farmers, and herders, accusing them of spying on them for the military and the local anti-jihadist militia.

But herders, who pay a levy to the militants, are usually allowed to let their cattle graze safely in territory under militant control.

Violence in the northeast has killed over 40,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes since 2009, according to the United Nations.

The conflict has split into neighbouring Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, prompting the creation of a regional military force to fight militants.

The killings, abductions, and looting in the northeast are part of an overall security crisis in Nigeria.

Voters go to the polls on February 25 to elect a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is stepping down after two terms, the constitutional limit

 

