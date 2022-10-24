BHCPF’ll make affordable healthcare accessible to citizens – LISDEL

The Legislative Initiative for Sustainable Development (LISDEL) has called for accountability in the operations of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), saying it is the key to making affordable healthcare accessible for the general populace.

Lagos State Coordinator for LISDEL, Deborah Olarewaju who made the call, has also urged stakeholders working in the BHCPF space particularly civil society organisations (CSOs) to live up to their responsibilities and checkmate governments so as to ensure proper implementation of the BHCPF.

She spoke during a one-day orientation programme for the Lagos State Ministry of Health BHCPF State Oversight Committee (SOC) and State Emergency Medical Treatment Committee (SEMTC) on the operationalisation of the BHCPF.

The event was organised by LISDEL in collaboration with Save the Children International (SCI) in partnership with Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH).

The overall objectives of the BHCPF are to ensure the Basic Minimum Package of Health Services (BMPHS) to all Nigerians and strengthen the Primary Health Care (PHC) system, based on the National Health Act (NHA) 2014.

She said, “If everything the government does, there’s nobody to make it accountable, there will be no advancement to achieve the greater good for the human race.”

Earlier, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi commended LISDEL for its work on BHCPF which according to him would help to enhance access to health for everyone in the state and provide quality health services, especially to the poor and vulnerable.

Abayomi said, “We want to thank LISDEL for what they are doing on BHCPF in which they brought the Secretary of the Ministerial State Oversight Committee (SOC) on BHCPF to Lagos for our first SOC/State Emergency Medical Treatment Committee (SEMTC) meeting which gave birth to these subsequent meetings of the National Health Insurance Agency (NHIA) and the Health Financing Unit.”

On his part, the Technical Adviser to the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Olamide Okulaja who is also the health economist at the Lagos State ministry of health (LSMOH), asserted that if Lagos State is able to achieve the BHCPF, the average man will have access to basic healthcare provisions.

There are a lot of social amenities governments provide for people and through these social amenities the government can effectively find ways of improving their tax collection.

While citing the example of healthcare provision in Lagos, Okulaja stressed, “If you want to access healthcare one of the implications may be: have you paid your tax?; can you show your tax card to show you have contributed something in the area of taxation?”

He added, “These are some of the ways that the BHCPF will operate for the good of the general populace.”

Recall that at a two-day sensitisation programme which was similarly organised by LISDEL in partnership with SCI in Lagos from July 7 to 8, participants were united in their view that the BHCPF is supposed to stimulate financing for healthcare systems and to see how it can assist state governments to mobilise resources that can then be used to provide services for the people.

State Technical Advisor, Lagos, Development Outcomes, Dr. Landry Sagbo who is also the co-chairman of the Lagos State Accountability Mechanism for Maternal, Newborn (LASAM ), one of the non-government organisations, at the July meeting had advocated for more revenue to be provided for the healthcare system in Lagos State to enable health facilities cater to the care-needs of more citizens.

Speaking further, Sagbo said that one of the components of health financing is revenue generation.

According to him, there are other sources of revenue including donations from the private sector and state health insurance schemes. “We are not looking at only one solution but rather at every single basket that can be used to provide services both from private and public facilities.”



