BHS Iwo Old Students Association holds AGM tomorrow

Baptist High School, Iwo Old Students Association has concluded plans to hold its annual general meeting tomorrow. In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, the association said the meeting will commence by 12 noon in the school premises at Adeke, Iwo, Osun State. The association urged members across the country and even in the diaspora to endeavour to attend as crucial matters that affect the development of the school would be discussed. While emphasising the need for all hands to be on deck to lift up the school, the statement added that members should be mindful of COVID-19 protocols, which according to it, will be strictly observed.
Related Articles
US warship arrives Nigeria for maritime security engagement
Hershel “Woody” Williams is scheduled to participate in a three-day at sea training exercise with Nigerian offshore patrol vessels and members of Ghana’s Special Boat Squadron (SBS). In the last ten years, Gulf of Guinea nations have increased their capacity of working together and sharing information. Capt. Chad Graham, Hershel “Woody” Williams’ commanding officer, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CSOs to NASS: Override Buhari’s decision or remove direct primaries
A coalition of civil society groups has expressed disappointment on the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to withhold assent to the Electoral Bill 2021 transmitted to him more than a month ago, stating that the development may undermine public confidence and trust in the electoral system. This is as the coalition urged the National Assembly […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Adopt national employment plan, NLC tells FG
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the Federal Government to adopt a National Employment Plan that would engender decent work which would by extension, address the burning issue of peace and stability in the country. President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba made the call at a Decent Work Round-Table discussion held on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)