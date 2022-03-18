News

BHS Iwo Old Students Association holds AGM tomorrow

Posted on

Baptist High School, Iwo Old Students Association has concluded plans to hold its annual general meeting tomorrow. In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, the association said the meeting will commence by 12 noon in the school premises at Adeke, Iwo, Osun State. The association urged members across the country and even in the diaspora to endeavour to attend as crucial matters that affect the development of the school would be discussed. While emphasising the need for all hands to be on deck to lift up the school, the statement added that members should be mindful of COVID-19 protocols, which according to it, will be strictly observed.

 

Our Reporters

News

Posted on

News

Posted on

News

Posted on

