Biafra: Fireworks over Clark’s stance

At 94, there is no stopping Chief Edwin Clark, a former Federal Commissioner of Information. Although elderly, he is one of the most vociferous voices in the Ijaw and south-south region of the country.

He may not be popular as a politician, but his depth and influence on Nigerian politics cannot be underrated. At his age, he is still passionate about developments in the country and his views are characteristically blunt and rash.

Of course, he is revered and loathed in similar proportion. But for the iconic nationalist, he gives no hoot because he fights a course that he believes in.

The elder statesman, who had courted several controversies on his stance, came into media prominence recently when he said the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is dreaming with its inclusion of the South- South region in Biafra Republic.

IPOB, which has been proscribed by the Nigerian government, is agitating to break the south-east and south-south regions away from Nigeria to form Biafra Republic.

Both regions were part of the defunct Eastern Region, which seceded from Nigeria in 1967. But speaking recently in an interview with BBC Pidgin on IPOB, Clark said: “They are very unrealistic boys.

To me, IPOB is not pursuing the right thing.” He continued: “I told him (IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu) that he has a good fight, that the people of the East are being neglected.

They have only five states, whereas other regions have six. In fact, one has seven. Based on what? Nobody knows. For every appointment that is being made in this country, the Igbo are shortchanged. If Universities are being distributed per state, they will have five. Others will have six while North-West will have seven.

This is despite the Igbo forming the third leg when this country was created.” When asked if the South-South states are also part of the Biafra that IPOB is agitating for, Clark said: “How can Delta be part of Biafra? In what way?

Is Biafra older or bigger than Delta? How can Rivers State or Akwa Ibom become part of Biafra? They are dreaming for still thinking about the Eastern Region of those days.”

On Kanu’s rearrest, Clark said: “‘I hope the Federal Government will give him a fair, decent and open trial. Because, up till today, I do not understand how the Federal Government got him back into Nigeria. We remember the days of Umaru Dikko who was put in a big box and brought back to Nigeria. I don’t know how this young man (Kanu) was brought back to Nigeria.”

The elder statesman added that the claim by Kanu that he was abducted in Kenya has to be addressed by the Kenyan government. But berating the Niger Delta leader, the Media and Publicity Secretary for the IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, berated Clark, stating that he cannot speak for the people of Niger Delta.

In a statement titled “Edwin Clark is a spent force that lacks the mandate to speak for the people of Niger Delta – IPOB,” Comrade Powerful said confidently that “Clark’s family will disappoint him during a referendum for Biafra freedom.”

He stated: “The attention of the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has come across a statement credited to Edwin Clerk during his BBC Pidgin English interview, where he said that Niger Delta is not part of Biafra.

“We are disappointed by such statement coming from a supposed elder statesman like Edwin Clark. The likes of Edwin Clark are the reason Biafra is being treated as slaves in their own domain today.

A man at the age of Edwin Clark is supposed not to be economical with the truth or deceive the young generation because of parochial interest. “It’s too appalling that Edwin Clerk doesn’t know that those who own Biafra are those he referred to as South- South or Niger Delta as the Case may be. How suddenly Edwin Clark has forgotten that it was an Izon man who brought the name ‘Biafra’ to the table for approval which Ojukwu and his Eastern Consultative Assembly approved without hesitation or debate!

“Edwin Clark should know that IPOB led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu did not force any clan to join Biafra but if his community, clan and tribe refuses to join Biafra through referendum at the right time, should not blame anybody for their fate in Nigeria.

“By the time Biafra will exit Nigeria through referendum, any clan in the so-called Niger Delta that refuses to be liberated from the Nigerian bondage should get ready to serve the Fulani as slaves forever.

“We, however, know that Edwin Clerk is not speaking for millions of Niger Delta youths, men and women earnestly yearning for their liberation from the Nigerian bondage. “He is only speaking for his Fulani slave masters but very soon he will discover that he is a General without foot soldiers.

Biafra will come during the life time of Edwin Clark, and he will spend the balance of his life in regrets. His family will disappoint him during referendum for Biafra freedom.”

But condemning the attack on the elder statesman by IPOB, the apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said Edwin Clark is one of the few detribalised Nigerians with an unassailable love for the Igbos. The condemnation by Ohanaeze was done in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia.

The statement read: “The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to remarks by the spokesman of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). “Ohanaeze Ndigbo makes it abundantly clear that the Igbo extol old age with courtesy and reverence.

Old age is so treasured that the eldest man in a village or community, in most cases, enjoys community burial and funeral rites at death.

The old are deemed to represent the Igbo ancestors here on earth and thus are often celebrated.

“It is a public knowledge that youths, all over the world, have some common characteristics which include impetuosity and exuberance.

As much as the effervescence and exuberance of the youths are the essential hallmarks of a growing society, it is still the duty of the elders to moderate the excesses and idiosyncrasies of the youth.

“Let it be placed on record that Chief Edwin Clark is one of the few detribalised Nigerians with an unassailable love for the Igbos. He has in more than several ways demonstrated an intense passion for the Igbo. It was Chief Clark who facilitated the renovation and equipment of the Queens School, Enugu with state of the art facilities shortly after the Nigerian civil war.

“Eminent Igbo women that passed through the school, such as Justice Rose Ukeje (rtd), Justice Victoria Nebo, Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Prof. Ifeoma Enemuo, Prof. Ifeoma Egbuonu, Mrs. Justina Offia (SAN), Prof. Gloria Chukwukere, etc, are some of the testaments of Clark magnanimity.

“Since then, Clark has remained one of the Patrons of the School to the present day. It was Clark who had spoken vehemently against the Igbo marginalisation and has propelled the concept of a president of Nigeria from the South East.

It was Clark who had stated that the agitations by the Igbo are justified, among several others. “It is important to urge our youths to refrain from remarks capable of putting the Igbo relationships with our highly valued neighbours in avoidable distress.

The Igbo agitation, no doubt, is genuine but restraints, persuasions and cordial interethnic relations are required to sustain the supports of other ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“The leaders of the South-East, South- South, South-West and Middle Belt converged and chose Chief Clark as the indefatigable leader of SMBLF because of his sterling qualities.

I must also add that one of the most cherished of his enviable leadership qualities is the exceptional courage of his innermost convictions and the ability to speak truth to power.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Amb. George Obiozor holds Chief E.K Clark in very high esteem. Our profound admiration for him is beyond measures and will always condemn any form of attack on his person. We, therefore, hope that the unsavoury remarks by our youths will not weaken his passion and commitment for the Igbo.”

Similarly, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) described as ridiculous the statement being circulated against the elder statesman by IPOB. In a statement signed by Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, the National Chairman, PANDEF and former Deputy Chief Whip of Nigeria’s Senate, PANDEF reiterated that the South South is not part of Biafra and will remain so.

“The preposterous expressions in the said article could only have emanated from deluded and demented minds, and are quite indicative of the silliness of the IPOB officialdom. “It is a shame that they cannot differentiate between fact and fantasy. This stupidity would erode any sympathy they had hitherto received from the South-South geopolitical zone.

“Let us restate, without any equivocation, that the Niger Delta Region is not part of Biafra and that no inch of the South- South Geopolitical Zone shall be part of any imagined “Republic”.

“It’s rather naive for IPOB or any other group to consider that Niger Delta region would be part of any arbitrary contraption. If it becomes necessary for the Niger Delta people to pull out of this country, we shall do so, on our terms.

“Regarding the unsavoury remarks, it’s needless to mention the privileged credentials and contributions of the iconic nationalist and esteemed nonagenarian, whose life is a rich source of inspiration to many, within and beyond the borders of Nigeria.

“Nevertheless, since the IPOB belligerents are so juvenile and uninformed, it would suffice to state that the influence and significance of Chief E. K. Clark transcend the South-South Zone and the Niger Delta.

“He is an unswerving voice that resonates across Nigeria; for decades, speaking out against oppression, discrimination, and marginalization in the country.”

Clearly, certain interests may want to prove points to justify their agitations or otherwise, but such should not be used to terminate the healthy relations between the South-East and South-South zones.

