Biafra: I coordinated policemen, soldiers’ killings in Ebonyi –Teenager

A 17-year-old boy, Elom Daniel, yesterday narrated how he coordinated attacks on police stations which led to the killings of policemen, soldiers and burning down of many stations in Ebonyi State. Daniel, who hails from Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state, was among over 50 Biafra agitators including their commanders paraded at the state Police Command Headquarters, Abakaliki.

The teenager said he played a role of intelligence officer (spy commander) for the agitators which led to the killings of policemen, soldiers and burning of stations across the state. Daniel said it was after the August 19, 2019 meeting of the group that they resolved to be attacking and killing security agents in the state.

The boy said the reason they resolved to be killing security agents was because they had been shielding killer herdsmen in the South-East and were arresting youths of the region when they committed crimes.

He said: “I have not been handling any rifle talk more of killing soldiers or policemen, I always give information. I did it on Ishieke police checking point, the one at Amasiri junction, the one at Onueke and the one at CPS. I monitor places for attack before the attack.

“I normally visit people in the police station and with that opportunity I will gather information from there. After that I will draw the map for attack on the police station and give to the Eastern Security Network (ESN). “It was my cousin who asked me to join ESN, that after the freedom, my generation will be enjoying the freedom.

“It was my local government Commander, Francis Nkwede (Onyeami) who made me ESN spy commander. He is from Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State while I am from Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state. I am 17 years old. “We had a meeting on 19th August, 2019 and the aim of the meeting was to start attacking the police, that the police normally intimidate South-East people especially the youth.

Fulani herdsmen will commit crime and will not be arrested but if Igbo youth commits an offence, he will be maltreated. Our state commander then, Onyebuchi, told us that after the commanders’ meeting, there will be attacks on policemen and police facilities. It was after that that we started attacks on police and military.

Another agitator, Jonah Ozibo (Ojukwu), who hails from Ozzi Local Government Area of the state, said he had never attacked any police station or policeman. He said: “I was called to join ESN members who attacked some police stations.

They told me that I should go for training at Alanso, Arochukwu. I went there and came back and they told me they were attacking policemen and police stations and I should come and join them.

“The one they told me to join them was on CPS. We got to CPS and they started shooting on policemen and policemen returned fire and I ran away. That is the one I participated. I am from Onunwapku Igbeagu, Ebonyi State.” The state Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu, who paraded the suspects, said one Ebube Ivom, an ESN sector commander, fortified members of the group with marks on different parts of their bodies, as antidotes to bullets during their meeting in Agubia Ikwo. Aliyu said they were planning to attack Onueke Police Divisional Headquarters and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office n Ezza South Local Government Area on May 28 before they were arrested by the police.

He said: “On the strength of the information, the command swiftly deployed a team of police operatives in collaboration with Neighborhood Watch of Ikwo. In the process, 39 male suspects, made up of indigenes of Ebonyi State and two non-indigenes from neighboring Abia State, were arrested and large quantities of charms were recovered from them, together with living creatures such as tortoise and hawk.

“Eight of these suspects made useful statements to the police, while one of them, Elom Daniel, 17 years old, took police operatives to their hideout at Agbaja-Izzi community in Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state, where the owner of the house escaped leaving behind his wife and a child.

“Upon intensive search of the house/premises, the following items were recovered; one AK47 rifle with 35 live ammunition, two AR rifles with eight live ammunition, eight magazines, two locally-fabricated Improvised Explosive (tested and certified), five machetes, one police belt, some ‘juju’ charms.

Like this: Like Loading...