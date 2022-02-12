News Top Stories

Biafra liberation struggle, fight against injustice, says IPOB

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The struggle for Biafra freedom “is a fight against endemic injustice perpetrated against the harmless and peace-loving people of Biafra by the Nigeria State in collaboration with the colonial powers yet to forgive Biafra for championing the Nigerian independence in 1960,” the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said. The separatist group noted in a statement issued by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, yesterday that the colonial masters have not forgiven the role played by Biafrans in Nigeria’s independence struggle, and has structured the country to work against them.

Reacting to a media editorial, on IPOB’S ban on the Nigerian anthem, the group said it was for the reason that it championed the struggle for liberation of the people. “Our aim is to end the marginalisation and humiliation of our people; to restore their human dignity and hope; and to give them a country where they can live in peace and fulfill destiny.” Part of the statement reads: “Also we thank you people for recognising that there was a massacre of the people of the East in 1966, which Nigeria has been covering up by removing history from the Nigeria academic curriculum of primary and secondary schools since 1973.

“This crafty manipulation is simply because they don’t want the world to know the evil they committed against the innocent citizens of Biafra. “But IPOB has exposed the atrocities of the Nigeria state against Biafra and brought it to the knowledge of the world. “Today, everybody is now talking about the atrocities committed against the people of Eastern Nigeria during the war from 1967 to 1970. “Self-determination is not a crime but the right of the people to agitate for freedom. “Our struggle for independence is not a declaration of war as mischievously misconstrued by the enemies.

“We only want to be free from oppression and subjugation; we want to be free from political exclusion and economic strangulation; we want to be free from mass slaughter by those who value cows above human lives. “If the atrocities and unprovoked attacks against Biafra by Nigeria and in particular the Fulani jihadists were to be done to any country in Europe or Asia, do you think the world would have kept quiet? “We don’t know why the world has continued to watch the on-going genocide against the innocent people of Biafra by the Nigeria state and nonstate actors. “When we agitate peacefully, they slaughter us the most, and those who are lucky to be arrested alive are dumped in various secret cells in the North and abandoned. “Yet the same double faced government is busy freeing arrested Fulani bandits and terrorists killing innocent Indigenous Nigerians in their numbers.”

 

