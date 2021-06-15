Biafra: S’South leaders deny pact with Buhari

Leaders of thought from the South- South geo-political zone have dissociated themselves from the purported deal President Muhammadu Buhari allegedly struck with their elders and youths to isolate the South-East region where the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are engaged in agitations for self-determination.

Buhari had in a recent interview with Arise Television, described IPOB and the people of the South East as a “dot in a circle” and asserted that the agitations for a sovereign state of Biafra was dead on arrival because he had struck a deal with the people of the South South region to deny the agitators access to the sea.

In a virtual conference titled “Addressing ‘The Dot In Circle’ In Buhari’s Interview, A Return To 1966?”, some notable South-South activists and opinion leaders decried what they described as ‘the divide and rule” tactics of President Buhari, stressing that his comments were designed to create disaffection between the people of the South- East and South-South regions. Those who participated in the discourse included Asari Dokubo, Annkio Briggs, Dr Don Pedro Obaseki, Tony Nnadi, Col. Tony Nyiam (rtd) and Rear Admiral Geoffrey Yanga (rtd). In her submission, Ankio Briggs said it was offensive for the President to refer to a people that have an identity as ‘a dot in the circle’.

According to her: “It doesn’t matter if the Igbo people or Ijaw people or the Itshekiri people are only 10 people or 100,000 people, you don’t refer to them as a dot in the circle, so that already shows very clearly the mind-set of the person of President Buhari.”

On the claim by Buhari that some South-South leaders assured him that they would not align with the Igbos, she said: “First of all, I don’t even recall any access or non-access to the sea during the onslaught of the civil war; it was the Federal Government that came through the sea and the creeks.

So having settled that, there are milmind of elders and there are millions of youths in the Niger Delta, and there are ethnic nationalities in the Niger delta that make up the South-South.

“For the President to therefore assume that whoever has told him that would be no access to the sea, that that gives him pleasure and gives him joy because obviously an attempt to divide and rule both the South-South and the South-East, which in the past between our people would have keyed into, and I warned against during the celebration of my hero Adaka Boro.”

She further added that that IPOB and the Igbo people are not the same thing and affirmed the ties of the Niger Delta with the Igbos remains ever strong. Col. Tony Nyiam (rtd), said that Buhari’s statement was a threat unbecoming of a President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of all Nigerians.

He noted that it is an open revelation of an unchanging published milmind- set that was responsible for the 1966 killings of Ndigbo’s in particular and the people of Eastern Nigeria in general.

The retired Colonel posited that President Muhammadu Buhari’s utterance is enough evidence that can be used in a court such as the International Criminal Court (ICC).

