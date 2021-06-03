Biafra: “The past isn’t dead…,” It is ever present

Since last week, the Southeast Nigeria, if not Nigeria has been in turmoil over Biafra. The protagonists of defunct Republic of Biafra restoration seized the public space advocating that Biafra ceremonials, especially the Annual Heroes Remembrance Day established by Ralph Uwazurike in the 2000s be observed.

Mr Ralph Uwazurike floated the idea of the restoration of the defunct Republic of Biafra by establishing the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB). Under President Olusegun Obasanjo administration, the movement gained momentum and the government panicked and visited the organisation and its membership with highhanded repressions such as mass arrests and detentions without trials. Most of MASSOB activities punished by government are legitimate under the 1999 Constitution but Nigeria is an autocracy led by primitive dictatorship.

Mr Uwazurike suffered arrests and detentions but remained uncowed. Ralph Uwazurike’s organisation (MASSOB) did so much in terms of public sensitization and mobilization that the once thought-dead Biafra resurrected to seize public attention to date.

The highhanded tactics President Obasanjo deployed against Uwazurike’s MASSOB did not achieve its object of suppressing the Biafra movement instead it galvanized the organisation and its activists as the leadership went ahead to organise a cadre of neo-para-military with uniforms and other accoutrements that defined the organisation and stamped its presence in the sociocultural and political canvass of Nigeria since 2000 to date. Later, MASSOB even printed the defunct Republic of Biafra currencies and the people responded by buying them in exchange of Nigeria’s Naira/Kobo.

During this period, Chief Ojukwu who led the Biafra of 1967 to 1970 was still alive and Ralph Uwazurike regarded him as their patron. Chief Ojukwu did not reject MASSOB and what it stands for but rather publicly admonished that realizing Biafra of 1967-1970 might be difficult.

He however told Ralph Uwazurike’s MASOB adherents that it could still serve as compass to realize the lofty ideals Biafra represents for Nigeria. Chief Ojukwu died in 2012 and thereafter MASSOB became factionalised and subsequently unraveled as several factions splintered out of the organisation including Biafra Zionist Movement, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, and Biafra Independence Movement. For over a decade now the movement for the restoration of Biafra has been sustained by fringe elements of Igbo society which if a referendum is conducted may even turn out to be the mainstream opinion of Igbo society as has been clearly established by the unforced obedience to MASSOB-Sit- Home previously held for the remembrance of Biafra Independence Day (May 30, 1967) and for commemoration of the war-dead of the Biafra War.

Since January 15, 1970, when the Biafra War officially ended with General Gowon proclaiming ‘No victor, No Vanquished’ with the consequent remedial actionable policy encapsulated in the ‘Three-‘Rs’ meaning that Nigeria will reintegrate Biafrans into Nigeria by governmental measures of Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation.

Of the three Programmes, General Gowon pronounced on his own volition, little or nothing was achieved to accomplish the objects of nationbuilding. The objects of restoration of peace, justice and solidarity upon which nation-building is hinged as discernable from other countries’ experiences in similar situation, especially the United States of America did not materialize in Nigeria. Nigeria fought the Biafra War not as a civil war but as a war of hegemony whose conclusion and outcomes turned out just that.

The bedrock of Biafra War was the ethnic conflict between the Hausa/ Fulani and the Igbo which unraveled to pitch other ethnic groups in North and West against the Igbo. The January 15, 1966 Coup led by Nzeogwu, an ethnic Igbo had been adjudged “an Igbo coup” to dominate Nigeria especially when General Aguiyi Ironsi, another ethnic 1960 took over the government after the botched coup.

The July 29, 1966 Coup, otherwise called “the Revenge Coup” codenamed ‘Araba’ or Secession was staged by low-level Hausa/Fulani and Northern minorities military officers to avenge the earlier coup and to dismember Nigeria. So, the resulting Biafra War largely instigated by Britain was fought to consolidate the gains of seizure of government brokered by Britain and USA in favour of General Gowon and his Northern Military clique. The war was fought with such vehemence and bitterness on both sides on basis of ethnic hatred that the dreamt of Nigeria overcoming its fallouts at the cessation of hostilities required good knowledge and state-craft.

So, at the end of the war, reconciliation was never officially conducted between Nigeria’s 300 ethnic groups including the Igbo and Eastern Minorities to heal the wounds rather tokenisms were thrown at the defunct Biafrans by way of incorporation into the public services but a glass-ceiling was placed on their career progressions.

The various acts of constitutional and political restructuring of the polity were targeted at defunct Biafrans to make them permanently socio-politically irrelevant in Nigeria. Economically, a war reparation was placed on the defunct Biafrans as their bank savings/holdings were reduced to a 20 Nigerian Pound entitlement while landed property holdings of the Igbo at Rivers State, Cross River State and even in Lagos were statutorily seized through the Abandoned Property Edicts later legitimized by Federal Government’s Abandoned Property (Validation) Decree, 1970 and enforced under a Federal Commission headed by the then Major David Mark.

The Federal Government’s conduct of the Biafra War and the resolution of the fallouts of that war made it impossible for the defunct Biafrans to forget the war and by federal policies they were constantly reminded of the hurts and damages sustained during and after the war.

So, American, William Faulkner’s dictum that the “the past isn’t dead, it isn’t even past” became the living experience of the defunct Biafrans. Forgetting Biafra became impossible due to the failure to quench the smouldering embers of nationalism and nationbuilding instincts which Biafra instilled in an average defunct Biafran and substitute them with Nigerian variants. Defunct Biafrans looked with nostalgia the feats achieved by Republic of Biafra within three years in terms of scientific and technological accomplishments.

Biafra refined its petroleum products, built and maintained radio stations, airports, weapons of war and munitions, and maintained an unbroken civil service till the end of the war. So, in so far as Nigeria has failed to fulfill the dream of a modern nationstate founded on secularity, diversity, justice and egalitarianism and social solidarity between the different peoples that constitute it, Biafra, especially to the defunct Biafrans will continue to be a viable alternative and a possible nation for the former Biafrans particularly the Igbo. Many false patriots will continue to mouth the empty clichés of Nigeria’s unity being “non-negotiable,” “sacrosanct” and “indissoluble” but every realist knows that God did not create Nigeria, the British did as the so called founding fathers, Tafawa Balewa, Ahmadu Bello and Obafemi Awolowo acknowledged in their respective appraisals of Nigeria’s existence and unity.

Every modern nation was the deliberate creation of man and such were nurtured like a living being from infancy to adulthood and maturity through careful and diligent statesmanship and adroit political craft. United States of America was created by statesmen who had different world views yet subsumed same with nation-love to nurture a nation that has weathered the storms of life for over 200 years. They first agreed to live together, and then reduced their agreement into a constitutional framework which has been, recognized as the greatest human governance invention in last three centuries.

The American leaders’ handling of the American Civil War also showed great love of country and freedom. After the civil war, Confederate soldiers retained their arms and General Robert-Lee, the Confederate generalissimo was revered throughout America as an able soldier. America, North and South were integrated and made whole again contrary to what obtained in Nigeria after the war, when the defunct Biafrans were marked down as enemies and treated with contempt and degradations. So, in the light of the foregoing why would the restoration of Biafra not be a tantalizing alternative to a people who, for over 50 years has been literally subjugated and held down as a conquered people without a prospect of letting-go of the system of enslavement and injustice.

