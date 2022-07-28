Bianca Ojukwu’s ‘slap’ among top Google searches

…as it reecords 1.2trn entries per year

With over 40,000 search queries being processed every second, Google records more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide. In its new report made available to New Telegraph, the global search engine revealed what Nigerians have been searching for most in the past six months.

Top on the list is information on the clash between former wife to the late Iemba Nnewi, Odimegwu Ojukwu, Bianca, and wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra State. According to the search engine, Nigerians, in the first half of 2022, were searching for popular personalities, trending events in politics, high profile deaths, sports, blockbuster movies and TV series, Nollywood actors, musicians and songs that became very catchy. For instance, it stated that Nigerian citizens turned to Google to find out more about Peter Obi, Olu Jacobs, AFCON 2022, Raheem Sterling, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s demise, Oxlade, Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s Buga and Blood Sisters led as top trending searches The data by Google revealed that the top three trending people in Nigeria in the first half of the year are Peter Obi, Putin and Bianca Ojukwu.

Peter Obi is a Nigerian businessman and politician who served as the Governor of Anambra State three separate times from 2006 to 2014. He is currently the Labour Party nominee for President of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election. Vladimir Putin, Russia’s President, also grabbed the attention of Nigerians in the first six months of this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine became topical across the globe. Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of late Biafran warlord, Chukuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, also led search interest by Nigerians when she slapped Ebelechukwu, the wife of immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano. A second famous slap comes in at number five on the list of top trending people, after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...