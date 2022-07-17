Bibilical principles for surviving famine

In this section, we shall now look at principles we should apply when famine comes. The first one is that I call issac’s strategy.

ISSAC STRATEGY (GEN.26; 1-22) In Gen.26:1-5 we read ‘And there was a famine in the land… And issac went unto Abimelech King of the philistines unto Gerar.

And the Lord appeared unto him, and said, go not down into Egypt, dwell in the land which I shall tell thee of: sojourn in this land, and I will be with thee, and will bless thee, for unto thee, and unto thy seed, I will give all these countries, and I will perform the oath which I sware unto Abraham thy father… and in thy seed shall all the nations of the earth be blessed because that Abraham obeyed my voice and kept my charge, my commandments, my statutes, and my laws’.

The wind of famine blew across the place Isaac was staying, and he wanted to go to Egypt. God told him, do not go down to Egypt. Egypt represents the world and its system.

God did not want Isaac to apply worldly strategy to solve his temporal problem. He did not want him to go and taste the spoil of Egypt because that can block Isaac’s vision for a better tomorrow. My dear sisters and brothers please do not go down to Egypt to solve your temporal problems.

The season of famine is temporal. It will soon come to pass. Don’t because of food lose your salvation and inheritance in God. Every problem has expiry date. Your problem will soon expire. Everything in this world is subject to change including that unpalatable season you are going through.

Endure harness as a good soldier of Christ and apply surviving strategies in this book. Your light will shine again and time of refreshing and abundance will come to you again in Jesus name.

At this time of famine, God did not send bags of rice, and containers of vegetable oil to Isaac. He gave him His promises and word that can sustain him. God may not send you food immediately, but if you lay hold upon His promises and do the needful as you will soon see in this book, plenty food and resources are bound to come your way.

Let’s look at Isaac’s Strategy:

REVELATION

The first step under Isaac’s strategy is that he got a direction/ revelation of God’s will from God. He heard God telling him not to go to Egypt and where he should sojourn at that period.

You also need to go to God and get instruction and direction for your life.

Ask God questions. What do I do in this season of famine? Where do I stay to position myself for your supernatural supply? Having prayed, wait for His answer.

It may come as you read a portion of the scripture, it may come in a vision (genuine vision must agree with the Bible) or while you are listening to a message or reading books or magazines. It may come as you seek counsel from genuine servants of God. Whatever direction God gives you, peace in your heart will confirm the genuineness of the direction.

SOWING

The second step under Isaac’s strategy is found in Genesis 6: 12-14 “Then Isaac sowed in that land, and received in the same year an hundredfold and the Lord blessed him. And the man waxed great, and went forward, and grew until he became very great.

For he had possession of flocks, and possession of herds, and great store of servants and the philistines envied him.” How was it that a man that wanted to run to Egypt for help became so great within a year? It is sowing under open heaven. After God has assured Isaac of His help, Isaac went to work. He sowed in that land and within 12 months of 365 days only, Isaac’s story was greatly changed. You are next to share such a testimony in Jesus name.

The second step under Isaac’s strategy is work, work and work. There is dignity in labour. Work is antidote for poverty (famine). A lazy man has no future.

The book of Proverbs in Chapter 12 verse 11 says “He that tilleth his land shall be satisfied with bread, but he that followeth vain persons is void of understanding”. So, till your land. Be diligent in your work or business. In that work that looks small, bread, food, prosperity are there.

Stop running around town. Sit down and work. If you don’t work, create one. Prov. 10:4-5 says “He becometh poor that dealeth with a slack hand but the hand of the diligent maketh rich … but he that sleepth in harvest is a son that causeth shame”. Famine lives and stays with a lazy person. Do not permit famine to stay with you. Dislodge him with hard work.

