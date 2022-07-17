Faith

Bibilical principles for surviving famine

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

In this section, we shall now look at principles we should apply when famine comes. The first one is that I call issac’s strategy.

ISSAC STRATEGY (GEN.26; 1-22) In Gen.26:1-5 we read ‘And there was a famine in the land… And issac went unto Abimelech King of the philistines unto Gerar.

And the Lord appeared unto him, and said, go not down into Egypt, dwell in the land which I shall tell thee of: sojourn in this land, and I will be with thee, and will bless thee, for unto thee, and unto thy seed, I will give all these countries, and I will perform the oath which I sware unto Abraham thy father… and in thy seed shall all the nations of the earth be blessed because that Abraham obeyed my voice and kept my charge, my commandments, my statutes, and my laws’.

The wind of famine blew across the place Isaac was staying, and he wanted to go to Egypt. God told him, do not go down to Egypt. Egypt represents the world and its system.

God did not want Isaac to apply worldly strategy to solve his temporal problem. He did not want him to go and taste the spoil of Egypt because that can block Isaac’s vision for a better tomorrow. My dear sisters and brothers please do not go down to Egypt to solve your temporal problems.

The season of famine is temporal. It will soon come to pass. Don’t because of food lose your salvation and inheritance in God. Every problem has expiry date. Your problem will soon expire. Everything in this world is subject to change including that unpalatable season you are going through.

Endure harness as a good soldier of Christ and apply surviving strategies in this book. Your light will shine again and time of refreshing and abundance will come to you again in  Jesus name.

At this time of famine, God did not send bags of rice, and containers of vegetable oil to Isaac. He gave him His promises and word that can sustain him. God may not send you food immediately, but if you lay hold upon His promises and do the needful as you will soon see in this book, plenty food and resources are bound to come your way.

Let’s look at Isaac’s Strategy:

  1. REVELATION

The first step under Isaac’s strategy is that he got a direction/ revelation of God’s will from God. He heard God telling him not to go to Egypt and where he should sojourn at that period.

You also need to go to God and get instruction and direction for your life.

Ask God questions. What do I do in this season of famine? Where do I stay to position myself for your supernatural supply? Having prayed, wait for His answer.

It may come as you read a portion of the scripture, it may come in a vision (genuine vision must agree with the Bible) or while you are listening to a message or reading books or magazines. It may come as you seek counsel from genuine servants of God. Whatever direction God gives you, peace in your heart will confirm the genuineness of the direction.

  1. SOWING

The second step under Isaac’s strategy is found in Genesis 6: 12-14 “Then Isaac sowed in that land, and received in the same year an hundredfold and the Lord blessed him. And the man waxed great, and went forward, and grew until he became very great.

For he had possession of flocks, and possession of herds, and great store of servants and the philistines envied him.” How was it that a man that wanted to run to Egypt for help became so great within a year? It is sowing under open heaven. After God has assured Isaac of His help, Isaac went to work. He sowed in that land and within 12 months of 365 days only, Isaac’s story was greatly changed. You are next to share such a testimony in Jesus name.

The second step under Isaac’s strategy is work, work and work. There is dignity in labour. Work is antidote for poverty (famine). A lazy man has no future.

The book of Proverbs in Chapter 12 verse 11 says “He that tilleth his land shall be satisfied with bread, but he that followeth vain persons is void of understanding”. So, till your land. Be diligent in your work or business. In that work that looks small, bread, food, prosperity are there.

Stop running around town. Sit down and work. If you don’t work, create one. Prov. 10:4-5 says “He becometh poor that dealeth with a slack hand but the hand of the diligent maketh rich … but he that sleepth in harvest is a son that causeth shame”. Famine lives and stays with a lazy person. Do not permit famine to stay with you. Dislodge him with hard work.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Why are we in Christ?

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

There is always a reason why people taken action to achieve one purpose or the other.   Based on this understanding there must be reason{s} why we as Christians are in Christ.   Or rephrased in a more simplistic way; why do we go to church. A sincere answer to this question will go a […]
Faith

Bringing down the power of God through praises

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

Power belongs to God but as far as men are concerned, that power remains abstract until its manifestation on the physical realm to offer solution to human problems. It is then God’s power impacts on men.   At any point in time every individual needs the power of God for protections and provision all through […]
Faith

2023 election shouldn’t be for moneybags –Archbishop Kaigama

Posted on Author in this interview with REGINA OTOKPA

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, is one of Nigeria’s most respected clergymen. Currently President Episcopal Conference of West African Catholic Bishops, he was President Nigerian Bishops Conference from 2012 to 2018. He talks about the dearth of morality and its consequences in the country, the 2023 general elections, factors fuelling vaccine […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica