Bible Society plans essay competition for Corps members

ninth edition of its Annual Essay Competition/Symposium for members of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) across the country. BSN’s Manager, Media and Public Relations, Benjamin Mordi, confirmed this in a statement made available to our correspondent at the weekend.

 

He said: “Through this competition, BSN proffers solutions to the socio-economic and political challenges confronting the country using biblical and intellectual approaches.

 

Topic for this year’s competition is: “Entrepreneurial Development – Key to Nigeria’s Economic Growth and Development.” Sunday Telegraph learnt that six Youth Corps members, who won the written part of the competition held in June 2020, will defend their entries at a virtual symposium taking place at the Bible Guest House Research & Development Centre, Lagos on August 20.

 

“The programme will be chaired by the President & Board Chairman of The Bible Society of Nigeria, Rev Dr. Timothy Banwo. The overall winner of the competition will go home with a Laptop, a copy of the Bible and management books; the second position will receive an iPad, a copy of the Bible and management books, while the third position will receive a Galaxy Tablet, a copy of the Bible and Management books

. There are also consolation prizes for the other participants,”. Mordi added. The Bible Society of Nigeria is a not-forprofit interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into local languages, publishes, distributes, raises funds for the Bible work and organises lifetransforming programmes.

“So far, it has translated the complete Bible into 26 Nigerian Languages, while the translation/revision is on-going in 10 Nigerian Languages,” Mardi said.

