Bible Society urges trauma victims to speak out

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) has urged victims of trauma to always speak out and seek help from trained trauma healing facilitators and health experts.

The General-Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer of BSN, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. NAN reports that Sanusi spoke against the backdrop of the World Humanitarian Day (WHD) celebrated annually on August 19.

 

The theme of the 2022 WHD was: “It Takes a Village.” Sanusi said society and even Christianity had made people think it was normal to bottle up challenges. He said that people who opened up were perceived as people without faith and weaklings. “It is difficult for people that have deep heart wounds to open up because they don’t know who to trust.

 

“This is because some of them trusted someone in the past, and they got hurt. “A major challenge we face is getting people to open up. “Another challenge is the complexity of the challenges people face, especially the current situation in Nigeria. “This sometimes requires a combination of different health professionals to come together to provide help,” Sanusi said.

 

He assured persons of different traumatic experiences not to lose hope, adding that there is light at the end of the tunnel

 

