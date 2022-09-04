Biblical perspective on business

Thus Saith the lord, thy Redeemer, the Holy one of Isreal: I am the lord thy God, Which teacheth thee to profit, which leadeth thee by the way that thou shouldest go”.

From the above passage it is clear that God wants His people to make profit in whatever profession they engage in. Although in the world today, we are living in such a time when economic climates of nations are not favourable. Businesses are dying, unemployment rate is getting high, and inflation makes nonsense of people’s salary.

There is economic hardship that is biting hard on people. A time, therefore, has come for people to develop what is called survival strategies will lead them to making good profit.

Looking at God’s word you will discover that God has intended to transfer the wealth of the Gentiles into is kingdom through his children. The transfer has started but for you to be one of those into whose hand God will deliver wealth you must create avenues and channels. You must develop ideas that will.

Make people to give their wealth to you legally. You need to provide goods and services that will make you earn money: This book will deliver to your hands various ideas that can be developed and be transformed into money. But we must note that whatever you are doing for a living must be treated as business. Jesus says in Luke 2:4) that”…

….I must be about my father’s business “So God’s work is a business. If church work is business. What do u think your business activities are? Of course they are business. Act 6:3 says” Wherefore brethren, look ye out among you seven men of honest report, full of the Holy Ghost and wisdom whom we may appoint over this business” Distribution of welfare is regarded as business.

How much many what to do to make money. You must be business minded in all that you do to make profit. Let’s consider the story in Luke 19: 12-24. “A certain nobleman went into a far country… And it called his ten servants, and delivered them ten pounds and said to them, occupy till I come …

And it came to pass, that when he was returned, having received the kingdom, then he commanded these servant to be called to him, to whom he had given the money that he might know how much every man had gained by trading. Then come the first, saying Lord, your pound has gained ten pounds.

And he said to him, well, you good servant: because you have being faithful in a very little, have you authority over ten cities. And the second came saying, Lord your pound has gained five pounds. And he said likewise to him, be you also over five cities. And another came, saying. Lord, behold, here is your pound which I have kept laid up in napkin …..

And he says to him, out of your own month, will judge you. you wicked servant .You know that I was an austere man, taking up that I laid not down, and reaping that I did not sow ……

And he said to them that stood by, take from him the pound, and give it to him that has ten pound.” From the passage you will see that God expects us to make profit and be profitable. If you don’t make profit, you are wicked (Luke19:22). Faithfulness leads to fruitfulness but without fruitfulness your faithfulness may not be recognized. Profit takes you to your inheritance.

The profit that you make will determine your place. All of them were given one pound each. They determined their place by the returns they made. The one that stood in one place watching over the pound was not fruitful. Don’t stand in one place. Don’t be lazy. Pro. 19:15 says “Slothfulness casteth into deep sleep, and an idle soul shall suffer hunger.

Fasting and prayer are not excuse for not working. There is time for everything Ecc. 7:12 says “For wisdom is a defence”. Ecc. 10; 19 …. But money answeth all thing “. Haggai 2:8 “The silver is mine and the gold is mine said the Lord of Hosts.”

Riches belong to God. The psalmist in pslam 104:24 says” … the earth is full of his riches” And the riches are form all. Ecc. 5:9 “More over the profit of the earth is for all….: How do we access God’s riches? By labour. Pro. 13:11” …

