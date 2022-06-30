BIC records €1,831.9m net sales

Global leading brand in stationery, lighter and shavers, BIC, has reiterated commitment to the development of the Nigerian market and communities. Representatives of BIC at a parley with journalists in Lagos, said the firm with over 40 years presence in Nigeria would not relent in investing in job creation, promoting inclusion as 90 percent of its over 500 Nigerian workforce are women, youth empowerment, education and environmental sustainability. They also shared the company’s achievements in the market to date, key community- focused initiatives, as well as future plans and commitments. The company, which recorded €1,831.9 million net sales in 2021, said it reached in Nigeria, 25,900 students and 1,200 teachers in 233 schools through its school activation programme, which aims to support teachers to get their job done by providing them with the necessary writing instruments and material.

During COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, BIC said it donated 28,000 writing and coloring items to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to support mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) to internally displaced persons (IDPs). Similarly, 100,000 units of ball pens and 1,000 teaching aids were donated to save the children. The representatives said through the BIC Cristal Pen Awards program which recognizes educators for their creative and innovative approaches to education, BIC recognised Mr. Opeifa Olasukanmi last year, a Nigerian teacher with over a decade of experience and passion, for English literacy. Opeifa was awarded BIC stationery products and a €5,000 grant to his school. These initiatives, according to the representatives, stem from the company’s commitment to improve learning conditions for 250 million students by the year 2025. To date, BIC has impacted 161 million students. Meanwhile, in his address, Guillaume Groues, General Manager at BIC Nigeria, said: “We are delighted to be present in Nigeria today – a young population, and the number one economy and pan market in Africa.

