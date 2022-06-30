Business

BIC records €1,831.9m net sales

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Global leading brand in stationery, lighter and shavers, BIC, has reiterated commitment to the development of the Nigerian market and communities. Representatives of BIC at a parley with journalists in Lagos, said the firm with over 40 years presence in Nigeria would not relent in investing in job creation, promoting inclusion as 90 percent of its over 500 Nigerian workforce are women, youth empowerment, education and environmental sustainability. They also shared the company’s achievements in the market to date, key community- focused initiatives, as well as future plans and commitments. The company, which recorded €1,831.9 million net sales in 2021, said it reached in Nigeria, 25,900 students and 1,200 teachers in 233 schools through its school activation programme, which aims to support teachers to get their job done by providing them with the necessary writing instruments and material.

During COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, BIC said it donated 28,000 writing and coloring items to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to support mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) to internally displaced persons (IDPs). Similarly, 100,000 units of ball pens and 1,000 teaching aids were donated to save the children. The representatives said through the BIC Cristal Pen Awards program which recognizes educators for their creative and innovative approaches to education, BIC recognised Mr. Opeifa Olasukanmi last year, a Nigerian teacher with over a decade of experience and passion, for English literacy. Opeifa was awarded BIC stationery products and a €5,000 grant to his school. These initiatives, according to the representatives, stem from the company’s commitment to improve learning conditions for 250 million students by the year 2025. To date, BIC has impacted 161 million students. Meanwhile, in his address, Guillaume Groues, General Manager at BIC Nigeria, said: “We are delighted to be present in Nigeria today – a young population, and the number one economy and pan market in Africa.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigerian firms embrace short- term capital as NSE remains unattractive

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

…Dangote Cement, Access Bank, Fidelity, others raise N959bn More companies in Nigeria especially the big ones are developing creative ways to raise capital to further grow their business as the nation’s stock market where cheap and longterm debt could be raised has remained unattractive to investors. Rather than approach the stock market where funds could […]
Business

Concessioning: MMA2 as epitome of sustainable infrastructure

Posted on Author writes WOLE SHADARE

It is over 13 years the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2) was built under PPP arrangement. The terminal still remains Nigeria’s best, a situation that underscores the importance of private sector in airports infrastructure development,It is over 13 years the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2) was built under PPP arrangement. The terminal still remains Nigeria’s […]
Business

Nigeria to adopt blockchain technology

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

Nigeria is set to adopt blockchain technology as the Federal Government plans to roll out a roadmap for its implementation. Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reform, Dr. Dasuki Arabi, said BPSR is also planning to train 500,000 public servants ahead of the adoption of the new technology.   This was disclosed at a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica