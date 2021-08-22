News

Bichi, Warri agog for Bayero, Atunwase’s coronations

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir and Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The twin cities of Kano and Warri came alive yesterday as Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero as Omoba Tshola Emiko became the Emir of Bichi and 21st Olu of Warri, respectively. Technocrats, seasoned administrators, members of the business community, traditional rulers from all walks of life were in Bichi Emirate in Kano state, as well as Ode – Itsekiri Island, Delta State to be part of the epoch-making events.

At Bichi, the township Stadium – venue of the coronation was filled to capacity. The roll call indicated that the federal government’s delegation was led by the Emir’s maternal uncle, Chief of Staff to President, Alhaji Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Defence Major General Salihi Magashi (rtd) Minister of Agriculture Alhaji Sabo Nanono, and Special Assistant to the President on Media, Alhaji Garba Shehu. The Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ ad Abubakar 111, Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero, and other traditional rulers from the Eastern and Western parts of the Country were all present at the occasion. In his Speech at the occasion Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar described the celebrant as a partner in progress and urged him to work assiduously in elevating the status of the Emirate to an enviable height.

He said: “It is now time for the traditional rulers to demonstrate good sterling qualities that will help in shaping the behaviours and lives of their subjects” He said as a Supreme leader of the Muslim Ummah he will be apt in demonstrating good manners for others to emulate in the discharge of his onerous task.

The Sultan called on the crowned Emir Bayero to better the lives of his subjects and to bring about a transformational agenda for them to reap from democratic dividends. In his Speech Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero thanked the Sultan for abandoning his tide schedules to be in the Emirate personally in order to witness the momentous and historic coronation. Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State presented the staff of office to the Emir. In Ode – Itsekiri, Omoba Tshola Emiko became the Ogiame Atuwatse III, the moment the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Atseruleghe put the crown on his head. Thereafter, the Chiefs one after the other came to do obeisance to the Ogiame. Other dignitaries present include: Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo – Agege, who represented President Buhari; Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Oba of Benin, Omo N’oba, among others.

Our Reporters

