Bickering over emergence of parallel lawyers’ association

Emergence of parallel association splits SANs

The news of emergence of a parallel lawyers’ association has created disaffection and bickering among lawyers. It has also caused disarray within the Nigerian Bar. TUNDE OYESINA reports

It first appeared like a joke when it was reported that a parallel Law Association – Law Society of Nigeria (LSN), has been established. It however proved to be real when the new legal body wrote a formal letter to the Body of Benchers to inform it of its existence .

This had in no small way caused serious split and bickering among some members of the wig and gown. While some are in support, others were of the opinion that creation of such body will no doubt bring ridicule to the entire legal profession.

LSN had through a letter dated 24th of October, 2022 with reference No. LDN/BOB/C/2022/Vol.1/001, on the subject matter written to the Body of Benchers (BOB) stated thus : “The pro tem National Executive Committee of the Law Society of Nigeria presents its compliments to the Chairman and distinguished members of the Body of Benchers as we write to formally notify our revered Body of Benchers of the existence of the Law Society of Nigeria, and its pro tem National Officers.

“The Law Society of Nigeria (LSN) was founded and registered as a national organization of Lawyers admitted to practice law in Nigeria. The LSN, with membership, spread all over Nigeria, exists to empower the legal profession with quality member services (high standards of learning, competence, and professional conduct) facilitate access to justice; maintain and advance the cause of justice; and promote the rule of law through advocacy and good governance.

“Please find attached a copy of the Certificate of Registration of the LSN by the Corporate Affairs Commission. “The following are protem National Officers of the Law Society of Nigeria: a. Kunle Ogunba, SAN – President b. Hon. Nimi Walson-Jack – Vice President c. Abdulqadir Alhaji Sani – Secretary d. Olasupo Ojo – Welfare Secretary e. Chioma Ferguson – Treasurer f. Douglas Ogbankwa – Publicity Secretary g. Zara Umar Yakub – Financial Secretary h. Alice Ogaku Awonugba – Assistant Secretary i. Hassan Sherif – Assistant Publicity Secretary “As a Society of lawyers in Nigeria, called to the Nigerian Bar under the auspices of the Body of Benchers, the Law Society and its members are subject to the authority of the Body of Benchers and other regulatory organs as established by the Legal Practitioners Act.

We commit ourselves to work with the Body of Benchers to ensure quality legal service delivery. “We would like to use this medium to express our appreciation and congratulate the Body of Benchers on the industry of the BOB and the remarkable progress you have made to strengthen the regulation of the Bar and the activities of our members. Of particular mention is the recent commissioning of the BOB Hall, which is a milestone in the history of both the BOB and the legal profession.

In the same vein, the LSN heartily congratulates the Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Chief Oluwole Olanipekun, SAN, CFR as well as several other distinguished members of the Body of Benchers that were recently deservedly conferred with National Honours by his Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR.

“May we also extend the warm felicitations of the LSN to this foremost august body whose advanced efforts at a harmonized Bill proposing reforms to the Legal Practitioners’ Act must be taken into cognizance and firmly applauded. It is on the verge of these uncommon and necessary reforms in our legal annals and the ageless egalitarian posture on freedom to lawfully associate that the LSN also writes your distinguished body introducing herself.

“We count on the Body of Benchers as the sole statutory body responsible for the admission of persons to the legal profession in Nigeria to provide a level playing field for all lawyers in Nigeria, irrespective of the national organization we decide to operate in the exercise of our constitutional right to freely associate and assemble.

“We use this opportunity to convey to Mr. Chairman and the distinguished members of the BOB, the warm assurances of our high consideration”. The letter was jointly signed by its President , Kunle Ogunba SAN and Secretary, Abdulqadir Sani. Past attempt at splitting the Bar New Telegraph Law recalled that there have been failed attempts in the past to split the Nigerian Bar Association.

In August 2020, there was a move by two lawyers, Nuhu Ibrahim and Abdulbasit Suleiman, to form the New Nigerian Bar Association (NNBA). This was caused by the withdrawal of the invitation of Mallam Nasir el- Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, as a speaker at the NBA conference in 2020.

The group in a letter dated August 28, 2022 addressed to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) by Nuhu Ibrahim and Abdulbasit Suleiman, first and second conveners respectively, said the national executive council of the NBA “failed to take into consideration our national interests”.

“We are pleased to inform you of the formation of a new Association of Lawyers as above captioned. The formation of the new Association has become imperative and expedient especially flowing from the activities, disposition and most recently, the decision of the Nigerian Bar Association- NEC (National Executive Committee) which apparently failed to take into consideration our national interests and particularly do not promote the unity of our indissoluble country, Nigeria”.

The decision to withdraw el-Rufai’s invitation, it will be recalled, was taken at the pre-Annual General Conference, National Executive Council, NEC, AGC-NEC of the association. It was alleged that NNBA members were in consultations with “very senior lawyers of Northern Nigeria extraction and those practising therein with a view to constituting the trustees and for purposes of fixing date for formal inauguration of the Association”.

El-Rufai’s exclusion stirred controversies with mostly northern or Muslim lawyers condemning the NBA National Executive Committee’s decision. They had petitioned the NBA to ensure fairness by withdrawing its speakership invitations to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike — but the request was turned down.

The NNBA, in its statement, stated further: “The New Nigerian Bar Association has been watching the activities of the NBA, an association we all looked forward to joining with high hopes before being called to the Nigerian Bar, forcing idiosyncrasies of few on the majority of its members especially in recent times. “No wonder, NBA NEC, which is the highest decision-making organ of the Association failed to uphold the fundamental principles of fair hearing which in itself, is the fundamental aspect of rule of law, on the allegations against the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai’s, as were contained in a petition by Chidi Odinkalu Esq., a long time foe of His Excellency and a lawyer of eastern extraction.

“But the NBA failed to extend the same treatment to Southern invitees who were also petitioned and are also alleged to have committed similar or more human rights abuses than those alleged against Mallam El-Rufai. “The New Nigerian Bar Association members gleaning from the above Constitutional provision feel that their interests are no longer taken into consideration in major decisions of the NBA, hence the formation of this Association.

“A cursory chronicle of the membership composition of major organs of the NBA would reveal lopsided representation despite having large numbers of lawyers from all parts of the country and especially Northern Nigeria who have diligently paid their Bar practicing fees and have distinguished themselves in the legal profession.

“The New Nigerian Bar Association feels that lawyers as professionals like Doctors and Accountants should have more than one Association regulated by the General Council of the Bar. “In fact, the NBA was established as an Incorporated Trustee by Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). “It is no longer gainsaying that a group of lawyers can freely join any lawful Association for the protection of their rights and interests as lawyers and citizens of Nigeria pursuant to the above cited Section 40 of the Constitution.

“Even Section 1 of the Legal Practitioners Act, which seemingly conscripted all lawyers in Nigeria to Mandatory Membership of NBA is for all intents and purposes at loggerheads with Section 40 of the Constitution which makes the former null and void and of no effect whatsoever”.

Court’s verdict on NBA membership

Meanwhile, a High Court in Enugu presided over by Justice R. O. Ogudu had on July 29, 2022, ruled that membership of the NBA is mandatory for all legal practitioners and therefore automatic upon call to Bar and/or on commencement and/or continuance of the practice of the legal profession in Nigeria.

The court gave this decision in a suit marked OB/27/2020 between Ben Oloko and the Incorporated Trustees of Nigeria Bar Association. The issues for determination as formulated by the plaintiff which was adopted and determined by the court are: *Whether the membership of the NBA is mandatory for all legal practitioners and therefore automatic upon call to Bar and/or on commencement and/or continuance of the practice of the Legal profession in Nigeria.

Resolution: This issue was resolved in favour of the NBA by the court. *Whether the NBA has the power under the law to determine (increase or decrease) tax and/or collect Annual practicing fees for legal in Nigeria. Resolution: This issue was resolved in favour of the Plaintiff. The court held that the NBA has no business in the collection of practicing fees direct from legal practitioners in Nigeria because it has no lawful power to do so based on the Legal Practitioners Act which empowers the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court to collect the practicing fees and disburse same in accordance with the law.

*Whether the NBA has power and/or authority to produce seal and stamps that all legal practitioners, whether they belong to the NBA or not, must affix on processes they prepare for same to be cognizable under the law. Resolution: This issue was declared to be no longer a life issue as same was withdrawn by the plaintiff arising from the supervening action of the AGF which the plaintiff acknowledged.

In conclusion, this judgment favours the NBA in that it is compulsory for every lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar to become a member of the NBA. The NBA still has the power to increase or decrease tax/practicing fees. However, it cannot continue to engage in direct collection of the practicing fees of lawyers in Nigeria and has been restrained from doing so.

Lawyers speak

A Senior member of the inner bar, Mr Samuel Okutepa (SAN) had, at the time, said the NNBA’s move was not surprising considering recent happenings in the Bar. He had argued that many honest lawyers were disenchanted because the NBA had lost its values, and the NNBA members had the constitutional right to form another association.

Okutepa said: “If you have read me in several papers – myself, Femi Falana and several others – we have spoken sufficiently to the Constitutional iniquities of making Nigerian lawyers to be members of the NBA, particularly that the NBA has lost its value.

“So, if any lawyer feels aggrieved that he wants to form a new association, what stops them from doing so? That is within their rights under Section 40 of the Constitution. “So, I do not share the views of those who say you must be forced to be a member of the NBA. I don’t share that view. We have chosen to be members of the NBA because we believe that the NBA will live up to the standard of its motto, which is promoting the rule of law. “But in the past years, have you seen NBA promoting rule of law or rule of personal aggrandisement?

“The question is whether or not they have the right to do what they have to do. If you ask me, they have the right to do so, because the Consti tution in Section 40 grants us the right to freedom of association”. But three former Presidents of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA)— Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), Mr. Joseph Daudu (SAN) and Mr. Augustine Alegeh (SAN) at separate times said that they were not in support of the move by some northern lawyers to form a new association, even though the Nigerian constitution grants citizens right to freedom of association. For instance, Agbakoba said any plan to set up a new NBA will face an uphill task. “I think many decisions of the courts state that membership of NBA is legally interlinked with being a legal practitioner, so, there is in my view an uphill task confronting an association of lawyersleavingthefoldof theNBA”, Agbakoba said.

On his part, Daudu noted that the lawyers seeking to break out from the NBA should have first exhausted the internal mechanism of dispute resolution within the association before setting out to form a new body. Daudu said: “I must state that it is within their constitutional right to associate and form any group whatsoever. It is their right and no one can deny them that.

My position, however, is that they should have exhausted all available option of dispute resolution within the NBA before taking such action. “Personally, I am not in support of any split in the NBA now. What is the assurancethattherewillnotbefurther disagreement within the new group they are proposing and so, if there is disagreement, are they going to split even in the new body when similar contentious issues arise?

“There are better ways of addressing these issues and I don’t think forming a new association is an immediate solution to such issues” On his part, Alegeh said the NBA remains an indivisible body and any group of lawyers within its fold that is aggrieved should seek solution using internal mechanisms in the association. “NBA remainsanindivisibleentity. Like every organisation, there may be issues that will come up from time to time, but that should not give room for break up.

“Within the NBA, there are mechanisms for resolving conflict. Whatever the issues are, I strongly advise those seeking to form a new association, to have a rethink. They should rather seek for better ways to resolve their complaints. Moreover, a new leadershiphas just been electedandshouldbe given the privilege and time to address someof theircomplaints”, Alegeh said.

On his part, a former Secretary General of the African Bar Association, Femi Falana (SAN), though not in support of the balkanization of the NBA, however argued that under the law, lawyers are at liberty to belong to any association of their choice.

Falana said: “In making a strong case for the compulsory membership of theNigerianBar Association(NBA) by all lawyers who have been called to thebar, notafewcolleagueshaveplaced a high premium on the Court of Appeal case of the Nigerian Bar Association. v. Kehinde (2017) 11 NWLR (PT 1576) 225.

“In the leading judgement of the court, her Ladyship Nimpar, JCA, had held that “The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) was established for the purpose of regulating the affairs and conduct of all legal practitioners in Nigeria and upon being called to the Nigerian Bar, there is automatic membership to the NBA on a lawyer. See Chinwo v. Owhonada (2008)3 NWLR (Pt.1074)341. “Hence, as long as one has elected to join and remain within the noble profession, he is a member and ought to comply with the directive of the Association.

“With respect, the law does not support the statement of the Court of Appeal that the NBA has been founded “for the purpose of regulating the affairs and conduct of all legal practitioners in Nigeria”. “Indeed, the NBA was founded in 1900 as a friendly society to protect the interests of the first generation of Nigerian lawyers led by the late Mr. Sapara Williams.

“The NBA Constitution has since been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission as a voluntary professional body of lawyers with full and honorary membership. “Even thoughtheNBAis represented in these statutory bodies, it does not have the legal capacity to regulate the conduct of any lawyer who has been called to the Bar in Nigeria.

“Therefore, while the NBA is a legal association of lawyers because it has been incorporated under the CAMA, other associations formed by lawyers are lawfulwhosemembersareentitled to associate for the protection of their interests pursuant to section 40 of the Constitution of Nigeria.

“Notwithstanding the automatic membership of the NBA by all lawyers, the Constitution of the NBA has accorded recognition to other associationsof lawyersrepresentingregional, religious, ideological and other interests. SuchassociationsincludetheArewa Lawyers Association, Eastern Bar Forum and Egbe Amofin,” he added

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...