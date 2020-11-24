News

Bida Federal Polytechnic commences degree programmes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Dr. Abubakar A. Dzukogi, has said that the polytechnic has commenced degree programmes in both science and management courses. He spoke yesterday while fielding questions from our correspondents in his office.

 

Dzukogi, who said that the degree programmes, which were affiliated to the Federal University of Technology, Minna and Kwara State University, would produce the BSc and BTech graduates in different fields.

 

He added further that the aim was to promote the state’s education system particularly in the area and bring sanity into the polytechnic system by producingqualified graduates in different fields. Dzukogi, who was just reelected for a second tenure, promised to leave a good legacy behind by bringing more developmental projects into the institution.

 

He said 100 per cent accreditation/ reaccreditation of both Diploma and HND programmes, which expired in 2012/2013, had received reaccreditation, adding that a radio station had been established in the polytechnic for disseminating information and also for entertainment.

 

“You see, in my first tenure, I equipped OTM’s ICT Laboratory with one hundred computer systems and also introduced a micro finance bank, I renovated two blocks of flat in the staff quarters,” he added.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The rector, who further pointed out that his mission was to increase the drive for acquisition of higher qualifications for higher productivity said;”Today, thepolytechniccan boast of over50 PhDs andquite a numberof PhDawaiting, while this is in addition to the not less than 273 academic and nonacademic staff that are having master’s degree in their respective disciplines,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Akufo-Addo: Ghana to adopt legislative diplomacy over trade dispute with Nigeria

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…as Gbajabiamila seeks amendment of Ghana’s GIPC Act The President of Ghana, Prof. Nana Akufo-Addo has assured the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, of the readiness of the Ghanaian government to consider the resolutions reached at the ‘Legislative Diplomacy Bilateral Meeting’ between Nigeria and Ghana’s senior legislators on September 20, at […]
News

Man raises the alarm, petitions police over threat to life

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

Following the plot to seize his 2,000 plots of land and acquired his oil mill business in Edo State, a businessman, Mr. Ebose Ezeigbebe, has petitioned the police high command over threat to his life and harassment by members of Obenevburibo community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government area of the state.   Ezeigbebe was said to […]
News

Oyo Assembly reinstates 13 suspended caretaker chairmen

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Oyo State House of Assembly yesterday reinstated suspended caretaker chairmen of 13 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) in the state. Their reinstatement was announced after presentation of a report by Olusegun Popoola, Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the House had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: