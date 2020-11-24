Bida Federal Polytechnic commences degree programmes

The Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Dr. Abubakar A. Dzukogi, has said that the polytechnic has commenced degree programmes in both science and management courses. He spoke yesterday while fielding questions from our correspondents in his office.

Dzukogi, who said that the degree programmes, which were affiliated to the Federal University of Technology, Minna and Kwara State University, would produce the BSc and BTech graduates in different fields.

He added further that the aim was to promote the state’s education system particularly in the area and bring sanity into the polytechnic system by producingqualified graduates in different fields. Dzukogi, who was just reelected for a second tenure, promised to leave a good legacy behind by bringing more developmental projects into the institution.

He said 100 per cent accreditation/ reaccreditation of both Diploma and HND programmes, which expired in 2012/2013, had received reaccreditation, adding that a radio station had been established in the polytechnic for disseminating information and also for entertainment.

“You see, in my first tenure, I equipped OTM’s ICT Laboratory with one hundred computer systems and also introduced a micro finance bank, I renovated two blocks of flat in the staff quarters,” he added.

The rector, who further pointed out that his mission was to increase the drive for acquisition of higher qualifications for higher productivity said;”Today, thepolytechniccan boast of over50 PhDs andquite a numberof PhDawaiting, while this is in addition to the not less than 273 academic and nonacademic staff that are having master’s degree in their respective disciplines,” he said.

