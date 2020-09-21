Bida-Minna road: Aggrieved APC members give FG, Niger Gov 5-day ultimatum to close road

Few days after bowing to pressure from the Federal Government to rescind its decision on the closure of state-owned roads, the Niger State government has been given a five-day ultimatum by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to close them once again in order to fast track the roads’ construction.
The aggrieved members of the party in the three local government areas affected by the road, while calling on the Federal Government to create alternative routes, however, disclosed that to avoid any drastic, but peaceful action by the restive youths and indeed the entire community the road should be closed to afford contractors carry out their work.
It should be noted that, the state government through the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Ibrahim Balarabe had vowed not to open the roads to articulated vehicles, saying: “We will not go back on the restriction order of heavy trucks plying the state-owned roads which took”.
“We can no longer sit and watch our people suffer in silence nor tolerate glaring discomfort and contininuous but avoidable fatal accidents.”
