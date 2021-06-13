News

Bidder pays $28m for space trip with Amazon boss

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A  mystery bidder has paid $28m (£20m) for a seat on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s first crewed spaceflight by the billionaire’s Blue Origin company.
This winning bid was made at Saturday’s auction, with Blue Origin tweeting that the winner’s identity would be revealed in the coming weeks.
The bidding process attracted interest from more than 140 countries, reports the BBC.
The other two crew members of the July 20 flight are Bezos’ brother Mark and an unnamed space tourist.
After a nearly month-long bidding process the top bid had stood at just under $5m – but once Saturday’s online auction got under way that figure rose more than five times.
“The winning bid amount will be donated to Blue Origin’s foundation, @ClubforFuture,” Blue Origin tweeted.
Bezos has a net worth of $186.2bn (£131.5bn), according to Forbes magazine. This makes him one of the world’s richest people.
“On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother,” he wrote in a post on Instagram earlier this week. “The greatest adventure, with my best friend.”
Bezos’ brother Mark described the planned flight on Blue Origin’s launch vehicle New Shepard as a “remarkable opportunity”.
According to Blue Origin’s website the company plans to launch its passengers more than 100km (62 miles) above the Earth’s surface, allowing them to experience microgravity. The six-berth capsule will return to Earth using parachutes.
The trip is expected to last about 10 minutes.
The New Shepard booster can land vertically on the ground after returning from space. It is named after Alan Shepard, the second person and first US citizen to fly into space.
The first crewed flight comes just weeks after Bezos plans to step down as CEO of Amazon.
Instead he will serve as executive chairman of the e-commerce giant he founded 30 years ago in his garage, allowing him “time and energy” to focus on other ventures.
Meanwhile, a rival space pioneer could steal a march on Bezos. It is thought Richard Branson might join a test flight of his Virgin VSS Unity spaceplane on July 4.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Opposition leader wins Malawi’s presidential election re-run

Posted on Author Reporter

  Malawi’s opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera won this week’s presidential election re-run with 58.57 percent of the vote, the electoral commission said Saturday. It was a dramatic reversal of fortune for the incumbent, Peter Mutharika, whose victory in the May 2019 election was overturned by the Constitutional Court, citing widespread fraud. Some 6.8 million voters in […]
News Top Stories

…it’s irresponsible –Reps member

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

A member of the House of Representatives from Rivers State, Hon. Solomon Bob has described the comments by the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami regarding the open grazing ban as “disingenuous, irresponsible and loaded with incendiary trope and ethnic slur”. Bob made this declaration at the Thursday’s plenary of the House. […]
News

El-Rufai: MURIC chides NBA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) yesterday described the withdrawal of the invitation to Kaduna Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference as “parochial, myopic and jejune”. MURIC’s director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement, said the NBA, as a learned group should know better; adding that it was high level prejudice. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica