News

Biden administration plans to continue to seek extradition of WikiLeaks’ Assange

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

President Joe Biden’s administration plans to continue to seek to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from the United Kingdom to the United States to face hacking conspiracy charges, the U.S. Justice Department said.
Justice Department spokesman Marc Raimondi on Tuesday said the U.S. government will continue to challenge a British judge’s ruling last month that Assange should not be extradited to the United States because of the risk he would commit suicide, reports Reuters.
In a Jan. 4 ruling, the judge, Vanessa Baraitser, said, “I find that the mental condition of Mr. Assange is such that it would be oppressive to extradite him to the United States of America.”
The British judge set Friday as a deadline for the United States to appeal her ruling forbidding Assange’s extradition.
Raimondi said the United States will challenge Baraitser’s ruling. “We continue to seek his extradition.”
WikiLeaks drew fury from the U.S. government after publishing thousands of pages of once-secret reports and documents generated by American military and intelligence agencies, including detailed descriptions of CIA hacking capabilities.
WikiLeaks also published emails hacked from Democrat Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and a key adviser, which Clinton and some of her supporters say was a factor in her election defeat to Republican Donald Trump.
Debate over possible American moves to seek Assange’s extradition from Britain first arose nearly a decade ago when Barack Obama served as president and Joe Biden as his vice president.
Obama’s Justice Department decided not to seek Assange’s extradition on the grounds that what Assange and WikiLeaks did was too similar to journalistic activities protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Trump administration officials stepped up public criticism of Assange and WikiLeaks only weeks after taking office in January 2017 and subsequently filed a series of increasingly harsh criminal charges accusing Assange of participating in a hacking conspiracy.
Assange supporters have been pressing the Biden administration to drop charges against him during Biden’s first 100 days in the White House.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Oshiomhole’s 17 lawmakers raise the alarm over attack plot

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The group of 17 factional lawmakers of Edo State House of Assembly loyal to the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, met yesterday amid tight security in Benin, the state capital. They alleged that there were plots to attack them by unspecified persons. The legislators later inaugurated seventeen committees for […]
News

India’s total coronavirus infections cross 9m  

Posted on Author Reporter

  India crossed the grim milestone of 9 million coronavirus cases, with 45,882 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday. India is only the second country to cross 9 million coronavirus infections, after the United States, but cases have slowed down in the country after hitting a peak […]
News

Retirees threaten hunger strike over unpaid gratuities in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Retirees in Anambra State have threatened to embark on hunger strike over unpaid gratuities. Pensioners’ chairman of the pensioners, Anthony Ugozor, disclosed this to our correspondent in Awka, the Anambra State capital yesterday. While stating that the state government owed pensioners in the state four years’ arrears of gratuities, Ugozor said the retirees would hold […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica